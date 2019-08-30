ARLINGTON, Texas — A medical examiner in Texas has ruled that Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died from an accidental overdose of drugs and alcohol.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office said in a report released Friday that Skaggs had the powerful painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone in his system along with alcohol.
The 27-year-old Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in the Dallas area July 1 before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. The first game was postponed.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Blake Bivens: A stark reminder of what's really important in life
A minor league pitcher in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, Bivens is dealing with unimaginable loss.
Twins
Coroner: Angels pitcher Skaggs died of accidental overdose
A medical examiner in Texas has ruled that Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died from an accidental overdose of drugs and alcohol.
Vikings
Vikings trade guard Isidora to Dolphins for seventh-round pick
Danny Isidora was a fifth-round pick in 2017 out of the University of Miami. He played in 21 games over the past two seasons
Vikings
Ex-Dolphins Hall of Fame center Jim Langer dies at 71
Pro Football Hall of Fame center Jim Langer, who was literally in the middle of the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season, has died at the age of 71.
Sports
Analysis: Coco vs. Osaka at US Open could be rivalry's start
It's rather rare that a third-round Grand Slam match involving a player ranked merely 140th and playing in her second major tournament would generate a ton of buzz.