MARION, Ind. — A coroner says two people died after two planes collided at a northeastern Indiana airport.
Grant County Coroner Chris Butche tells WTHR-TV that one of the planes lifted off from a runway at Marion Municipal Airport on Monday and clipped a larger plane that was landing. He says the smaller plane crashed and caught fire, killing the pilot and a passenger. Their names were not immediately released.
Butche says no one on the larger plane was injured. WRTV reports that plane was carrying five people.
Additional details were not immediately available.
