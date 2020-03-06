As the new coronavirus spreads across the world, we've asked readers what they most want to know about the outbreak. Our health reporters have talked to the experts and answered some of the most pressing and popular questions. This article will be updated daily with fresh totals, more answers and breaking news.

The latest in Minnesota

How many cases are there in the world? The United States?

Around the world, there have been more than 114,500 confirmed cases and 4,028 deaths. The United States has 729 cases in 36 states, according to the New York Times. The U.S. death toll climbed to 26 this week. Twenty-two people have died in Washington state. Two people have died in Florida and two in California.

Coronavirus 2019-nCoV global cases Sources: J WHO, CDC, NHC, Dingxiangyuan and Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering

What travel restrictions are in place?

On Sunday, the State Department said U.S. citizens, particularly the elderly or those with underlying health conditions, should not travel on cruise ships due to the increased risk of COVID-19 infection.

Last week, the CDC updated its website to tell older adults and people with severe medical conditions such as heart, lung or kidney disease to “stay home as much as possible” and avoid crowds. It urges those people to “take actions to reduce your risk of exposure,” but it doesn’t specifically address flying.

Many people concerned about the spread of coronavirus are re-considering travel plans. In addition, airlines have been canceling flights to countries heavily impacted by coronavirus, including China, Iran, South Korea and Italy. The U.S. State Department has issued a Level 4 "Do Not Travel" warning for travel to China.

The CDC recommends that U.S. citizens avoid nonessential travel to Iran, South Korea and Italy. (The regions of Lombardy and Veneto are under a Level 4 warning.) Some Minnesota colleges, universities and high schools are canceling trips abroad because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Students called back from study abroad at the University of St. Thomas’ Bernardi Campus in Rome have been asked to isolate themselves and stay off the university’s Minneapolis and St. Paul campuses for two weeks. St. Thomas initially placed no restrictions on the returning students when it decided Friday to close the Rome campus, but then changed its mind, said Madonna McDermott of the university’s Center for Well-Being.

The CDC assesses the coronavirus risk in countries worldwide.

What is a novel coronavirus?

A novel coronavirus is a new coronavirus that has not been previously identified. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses. According to the CDC, the virus causing this outbreak is not the same as the coronaviruses that commonly circulate and cause mild illness, such as the common cold. Some coronaviruses cause illnesses in people; others cause viruses in animals such as cattle, camels and bats. Rarely, animal coronaviruses can spread to people. This happened with SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV. The virus that causes COVID-19 likely also originated in an animal and spread to humans, according to the CDC.

If someone gets sick, when should I suspect COVID-19?

COVID-19 arrived during peak cold and flu season, and many of the symptoms are the same: fever, cough and sneezing. So based on symptoms alone, it is hard to tell. But this new coronavirus has been known to severely impact the lungs. “When we hear someone has shortness of breath, we will have more concern and they will need to be seen,” said Dr. Jeff Dichter, a critical care physician at M Health Fairview.

Doctors say that dehydration from vomiting or diarrhea, a severe headache and progressively worsening symptoms also are warning signs. If you have a chronic medical condition that makes you more susceptible to complications from any type of viral infection, such as pneumonia, it is important to seek medical care. One suggestion is to call your clinic to get advice on how to proceed. Many clinics have a nurse who will triage cases, and you will most likely be asked about travel history and symptoms. If the clinic suggests that you see a doctor, staff might meet you at the front door and provide you with a mask to help prevent infecting others.

If COVID-19 does take hold in Minnesota, the health care system is likely to prioritize care for those who are the sickest. “The health care system is extremely full right now and always runs close to capacity,” said Dr. John Hick, emergency physician and medical director for emergency preparedness at Hennepin Healthcare. “Be prepared for longer waits and potentially non-traditional approaches to care. The focus of the health care system will be on taking care of those with severe disease that may require prolonged and intensive care.”

What is the mortality rate compared with influenza? What segment of the population is most at risk?

COVID-19 is more fatal than the seasonal flu, but not as deadly as some other viruses. “We’ve certainly seen infectious diseases in fairly recent memory that are much more lethal than COVID-19 at this point,” said Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

Ebola, which primarily has affected African countries, had a fatality rate of 50%. COVID-19 is the name of the illness caused by exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Recent estimates have suggested a fatality rate between 1.4% and 3.4%. The flu’s death rate is about 0.1%. By comparison, two other coronavirus-type outbreaks were more fatal: 10% for the 2003 SARS outbreak, which also started in China, and 30% for the 2012 MERS outbreak, which was confined to the Arabian Peninsula.

The COVID-19 fatality rate was determined by a study of 44,000 patients conducted by China’s disease control agency. That number is likely to change as other studies are conducted and more is known is about the number of mild cases. However, like the flu, the elderly and those with chronic health conditions that affect their ability to fight off infection have higher mortality rates. According to the Chinese study, 81% of cases were mild, while 14% had more severe infections and 5% needed intensive hospital care, a group that saw higher death rates. “When the disease is severe, it can be quite severe,” Malcolm said.

The CDC offers guidance to those who are at risk for serious illness with COVID-19, including older adults and those with heart disease, diabetes or lung disease. In addition, if you have another chronic health problem, cancer or are immune-compromised, doctors suggest extra caution. The State Department said U.S. citizens, particularly the elderly or those with underlying health conditions, should not travel on cruise ships.

Does Minnesota have hospital bed capacity to handle cases that would require acute care in the event of an outbreak?

The Minnesota Hospital Association (MHA) says it is making plans for a possible surge of COVID-19 patients, and is anticipating that 15% of them will need hospital care and 5% will need intensive care. As it stands, the system is already seeing high demand, with more than 95% of beds occupied on one or more days in the Twin Cities metro area last week, said Dr. Rahul Koranne, MHA chief executive.

Based on its planning, the hospital group has said there could be a need for more intensive care beds, ventilators, masks and other protective equipment for health care workers, as well as for staffing, phone banks to help triage patients, and training on COVID-19. “If there was a challenge to our capacity, hospitals would have to look at constructing additional space for those,” said Wendy Burt, MHA spokeswoman. Hospitals and health care systems are working with the Minnesota Health Department to coordinate information about resources.

What's the best way to prepare?

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease, much like influenza, and while there’s not a vaccine for it, there are ways to cope. The precautions used to fight influenza are the same ones that people should be using to stave off coronavirus and other respiratory diseases, said Timothy Brewer, a professor of epidemiology and medicine at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health.

Wash your hands regularly

Cover your nose and mouth when you sneeze

Stay home from work or school when you’re sick

Drink lots of fluids

The CDC recommends washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after using the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose or sneezing. It also advises to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth and to frequently clean objects and surfaces you touch often.

Should I be wearing a mask?

Infectious disease doctors, epidemiologists and officials from the CDC are in agreement on this one: If you are not sick, there is no reason to wear a mask.

Common surgical masks block droplets coming out of a sick person from getting into the air, but they are not tight enough to prevent what’s already in the air from getting in.

There are specialized masks — known as N95 masks because they filter out 95% of airborne particles — that are more effective, but the masks are difficult to use without training. They must be fitted and tested to work properly. The same goes for exam gloves, which can get contaminated just like our hands. There’s no need for them if you’re washing your hands properly and often.

Is hand sanitizer effective against COVID-19?

Washing your hands with soap and water is the most effective way to protect yourself, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “But if soap and water are not available, using a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol can help you avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others,” the agency says on its website. Sanitizers do not eliminate all types of germs and they are less effective if your hands are visibly dirty or greasy.

“It is very important when you use hand sanitizer that you use an adequate amount and you cover all of the surfaces of your hands,” said Dr. Alison Peterson, vice president of medical affairs at Allina Health’s United Hospital in St. Paul. Also, let your hands dry before touching anything. Apart from cleaning your hands, remember not to touch your face, something that is often easier said than done.

What is Metro Transit doing to assist with coronavirus preparation?

“Metro Transit maintains contingency plans for all types of emergencies, including pandemics,” said Metropolitan Council spokeswoman Terri Dresen. “Agency leaders continue to work closely with the Minnesota Department of Health to ensure we are taking appropriate measures to protect customers and employees.”

The transit agency said its buses, trains and facilities are cleaned regularly, according to a statement about coronavirus on its website. It also encourages its customers to help prevent the spread of infection by: covering your cough, washing your hands, avoiding touching your face and staying home when you are sick.

Does the pneumonia vaccination help fend off pneumonia-like symptoms with coronavirus?

While the elderly or those susceptible to pneumonia are encouraged to get that vaccine, it won’t protect you against the viral pneumonia that is associated with COVID-19. “The pneumonia vaccine just protects against pneumococcal pneumonia,” which is a bacterial infection, said Dr. Susan Kline, infection prevention medical director for M Health Fairview. “But it can’t protect against all pneumonia and it does not protect against viral pneumonias.”

WATCH: Minnesota reported its first case today of COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus that emerged in China in December and swept across the globe. Video 11:05 Minnesota reported its first case today of COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus that emerged in China in December and swept across the globe.

If you are diagnosed with the virus and recover, are you immune?

Because COVID-19 is still a relatively new human infection, researchers are still learning more about it. “Based on more common circulating coronaviruses, there is some evidence that people can be infected more than once over subsequent years,” said Dr. Susan Kline at M Health Fairview. “But I don’t think we know yet with this COVID-19." In the 2003 SARS outbreak, which was also caused by a type of coronavirus, there was evidence that the virus was still present in respiratory secretions, blood, urine and tissue “going into three weeks of illness, sometimes even longer among people who are more seriously ill.”

What happens if workers at power plants, water treatment facilities, grocers, etc., get sick?

State officials are working with businesses to encourage them to prepare now for the eventuality that they could be short-handed in a pandemic outbreak. “In particular with essential services and infrastructure, identify what are your core activities and make sure that you have cross-trained so that everything doesn’t rely on one person that pushes that one button,” said Kris Ehresmann, director of infectious disease for the Minnesota Health Department.

The general public should also prepare in case some retail locations are closed or have limited hours. “We want people to start to gradually prepare to have an adequate supply of nonperishable food items at home,” she said. That would be especially helpful if you or your family became sick and could not leave home. At the same time, authorities discourage panic buying. “We certainly don’t want people to think that we are asking them to plan for Armageddon.”

Are residents of large buildings at risk because of the ventilation systems?

It is unclear if COVID-19 can be spread through residential or office ventilation systems. “We know that your highest risk is in being close contact with another person who is in their acute phase of infection,” said Dr. Alison Peterson at Allina’s United Hospital. The water droplets formed when an infected person coughs or sneezes are thought to be the main method of transmission.

“We haven’t heard of any case that has come from ventilation,” she said. Some viruses, such as measles, float in the air for a while and have been documented to travel through ventilation systems. Most notably, in 1991 the measles virus was passed through the Metrodome’s ventilation system, infecting 16 people at a Special Olympics event. The COVID-19 virus is thought to be heavier and eventually will sink to the ground.

In a hospital, as a precautionary measure, most people who are seriously ill with a viral infection are placed in a hospital room with specialized ventilation equipment that will direct the air outside the building and not circulate it internally.

Do you have coronavirus questions?

Janet Moore and Colleen Kelly contributed to this report. This article also includes information from the Washington Post and Associated Press.