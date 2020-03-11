The novel coronavirus outbreak, which has already reshaped the professional sports landscape in Europe, prompted major changes to restrict fan access in the U.S. on Tuesday, with major decisions looming about baseball's opening day and college basketball's NCAA tournament.

College games will be played without fans in Ohio and California, and given restrictions on large gatherings there and elsewhere, more disruptions to the sports calendar appear inevitable.

The baseball season begins in just over two weeks and includes games in Seattle. Of the 29 known deaths in the U.S., 24 have been in the Seattle area.

Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos said he is concerned about traveling to Seattle.

"I know the season starts in Seattle, and we know how Seattle is right now," Chirinos said. "That's two weeks from now, so I think we're going to hear some news when we're getting close to opening day."

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said the state is preparing for potentially tens of thousands of cases, based on estimates of the spread of the disease.

Soccer: London-based club Arsenal announced that its players would be self-isolating because of possible exposure to the virus, forcing the postponement of its Premier League game at Manchester City. It was the first possible exposure involving players in a major sports league.

Scores of top-tier games in Spain, France and Portugal, as well as some in Germany and a European Championship qualifying match in Slovakia, will be played in empty stadiums in coming days.

The Spanish league said matches in its first and second divisions will be played without fans for at least two weeks. The French league said matches in its top two divisions will be played without fans until April 15, and Portugal announced similar measures. In Germany, the Bundesliga said six of nine games this week will be played without fans.

NCAA: The Big West Conference, like the Mid-American earlier Tuesday, announced its men's and women's conference basketball tournaments would not be open to fans.

Also in Southern California, USC and UCLA said all of its home athletic events will be held without fans at least until April 10, or until further notice. That would include first- and second-round NCAA women's basketball tournament games likely to be hosted by UCLA.

NHL: The league was assessing the impact of a decision by Santa Clara County health officials in California to ban gatherings of more than 1,000 people in response to the spread of the virus. The San Jose Sharks have games scheduled for March 19, 21 and 29.

NBA: The NBA told teams last week to prepare for the possibility of playing games in empty arenas, which Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James initially said he wanted no part of and would not play, but said Tuesday he would do whatever the NBA tells teams to do.

Auto racing: In MotoGP, the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, was postponed until November.