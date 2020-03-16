Five years ago, I moved home to Minnesota from China for health care. With my second pregnancy, I started bleeding early on, which put me at risk of hemorrhaging and early delivery. My obstetrician recommended that I leave China as soon as possible. I had been a science journalist in Shanghai for nearly a decade, but my husband and I packed up our apartment that same week — and it is lucky that we did, for shortly after arriving in Minnesota, my water broke at 20 weeks. Two months later, my son was born with a collapsed lung. If it were not for the care that he received from tireless Minnesota doctors and nurses, he would not be alive.

When the virus that would become known as COVID-19 spread throughout China in January and February, I sat at home glued to my phone, watching in horror as Chinese hospitals filled with sick people and Communist Party officials stifled reporting on the outbreak. As the official tally of reported cases in Minnesota climbed upward last week, I assumed that the response here would be different.

Minnesota has first-rate health care, top infectious-disease experts, and an open and democratic system. Both federal and state health officials have had the advantage of time. They have watched as hospitals in Wuhan, China, and Lombardy, Italy, were stretched to capacity. And yet, the response at both levels has been sluggish and incomplete, the messaging oddly upbeat. If this were China, people would call it a coverup. Since this is the United States, the more likely culprits are a lack of national guidance or a failure to understand the science behind a pandemic. Either way, we have to do better.

Today my son has lingering respiratory problems, but it has been years since I feared for his life. My old fears came back last week, when I started to research whether there is data on how kids with underlying health problems do with COVID-19. There isn’t. Last week, at the advice of his pediatrician, my husband and I pulled him and his sister out of school.

On Sunday, the first cases of community transmission were reported in the state, which means that the virus has likely been circulating here for weeks. It is time for Minnesotans — all of us, including and especially the young and healthy — to accept drastic life changes.

It is not enough for people to stay home when sick and to cover their mouths when coughing. We now need to stay home, period. Measures like social distancing, school closures and bans on large-scale events are directed as protecting the vulnerable in society, like my son. But they are only effective when practiced by everyone, before the virus has pushed our health care system to the brink.

Removing yourself and your children from social events is not just about preventing your family from getting sick, or even about your preventing your child from inadvertently killing his grandfather. It is about limiting the virus’s path through you. Social distancing is akin to vaccination or climate change mitigation. It works only if most people change their behavior. To insist on living your life normally right now is selfish.

Steps like limiting bars and restaurants in Minnesota to delivery or takeout service starting Tuesday and the statewide closure of schools starting this Wednesday are positive moves. Though there are downsides to shuttering schools, many epidemiologists believe that closures are critical to slowing the spread of the virus. But we need to go further.

Individuals need to step up and follow epidemiologists’ advice. Cancel any social or religious gatherings. If you are a boss, close your physical office now and explain to your employees that they need to stay home, and not just for work. If you are an employee, insist on working remotely. If you are a teenager or a college student, turn down any invitations to meet in person and instead hold an online party, as people did in China after the clubs closed.

We need to stay in. That means celebrating St. Patrick’s Day virtually and avoiding Costco when the parking lot is packed with cars. By buying yet another package of toilet paper, you may be spreading COVID-19.

Coping with this shift will be difficult, but as we change our lifestyles it may help to focus on what needs to be done. Arrange support for the elderly in your area on Nextdoor, as I’ve seen my neighbors do in the past few days. If you are paralyzed with worry, call your friends and make a plan for how you will cope over the coming weeks, with patience and humor and the aid of technology. Most of all, organize — tell everyone you know to #flattenthecurve.

I covered the outbreaks of several novel viruses in China, and when I left I never imagined that I would come to feel less safe in Minnesota. I am not there yet. But if we don’t change our behavior soon, I am worried about what the weeks ahead will bring — not just for my son, but for all of us.

Mara Hvistendahl is the author of “The Scientist and the Spy: A True Story of China, the FBI, and Industrial Espionage.” Her first book, “Unnatural Selection,” was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. On Twitter: @MaraHvistendahl.