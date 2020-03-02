While business is still growing, the Minnesota and Midwest factories took a hit in February, mainly because of supply impacts caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

"This month's softer reading, plus the mounting negative impacts from the coronavirus should concern policymakers regarding the strength of the economy," Ernie Goss, director of Creighton University's Economic Forecasting Group, said on Monday. "Fully 40% of supply managers reported negative impacts from the coronavirus. The coronavirus forced 27% of firms to cease, or reduce, international buying"

Creighton's nine-state Mid-America Business Conditions Index for February was 52.8, down from 57.2 in January, which was the highest level in 11 months. Minnesota's index was 53.3, down nearly five points from January. Any reading over 50 is considered growth territory.

"Over the last 12 months, Minnesota manufacturing employment growth ranked number eight in the nine-state region contracting by minus 0.5%, while state manufacturing wage growth ranked number two in the region, growing by 6.3%," Goss said.

Minnesota's survey also showed potential for future growth, with news orders at 64.9 on the index.

National numbers from the Institute for Supply Management are due out Monday afternoon

Supply managers from the Mid-America region — Minnesota, the Dakotas, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma — said the coronavirus outbreak in China forced factories to "dual source," although they said that doesn't necessarily mean switching to domestic vendors. Others spoke to lead times for electronic components being pushed out because of the economic slowdown in China.

As a result, employment in factories across the region, including Minnesota, was down. The coronavirus delays produced job losses, managers told Creighton in the survey. Other factors were the continued issues from trade constraints and the tight labor market.

"Over the past 12 months, due the shortage of workers, regional manufacturing job growth was minus 0.1%, compared to much stronger 0.5% for U.S. manufacturing job gains," Goss said. "The shortage of workers did, however, as expected, serve to push average hourly wage growth up by 4.5% compared to a lower 2.9% for the U.S. manufacturing sector over the same 12-month period."

The business confidence index also slumped to 51.4 from January's 58.8.

"The emergence of the coronavirus offset the positive confidence impact of the recent passage of the U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade agreement and phase one of the trade agreement with China," said Goss.