The women’s world hockey championships in Canada were canceled Saturday because of public health concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

The two-week tournament was set to open March 31, with games in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia.

Rene Fasel, president of the International Ice Hockey Federation, said in a statement there has been “not enough of an improvement to the coronavirus situation to allow us to safely host a 10-team international tournament within this time frame.”

“It’s scary,” he said.

Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney said the decision was made after a recommendation by Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer. He also said the IIHF has assured Hockey Canada that next year’s world championships will be in Nova Scotia. Canada had hoped to bounce back on home ice this year after finishing third last year in Finland. The U.S. beat Finland in the championship game to win its fifth consecutive title.

The U.S. roster features a crowd of athletes with Minnesota ties: former Gophers players Megan Bozek, Hannah Brandt, Dani Cameranesi, Amanda Kessel, Kelly Pannek and Lee Stecklein, current Gophers player Grace Zumwinkle and Minnesota Duluth goalie Maddie Rooney.

The cancellation comes amid disruption of women’s hockey in North America. In May, U.S. and Canadian national team members were among more than 200 of the world’s top players who vowed not to compete professionally in North America this season following the demise of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League. They then formed the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association to demand the formation of a single league with a sustainable economic model.

The association has been holding barnstorming tours across North America, with the last stop this weekend in Phoenix.

“This has been a very unique and difficult season,” said Gina Kingsbury Hockey Canada’s director of women’s national teams.