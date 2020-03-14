Being freshly laid off from a company where I’ve worked for most of the last two decades and just a couple of years short of what’s generally considered to be retirement age right in the thick of a nasty virus outbreak whose fallout is rapidly turning what was shaping up to be a reasonably decent retirement fund into something that’s looking more and more like the average balance in my checking account has me a little freaked out … OK, a lot freaked out.

Couple that with the fact that my wife and I, though in pretty good health, are both in the age range that is of heightened concern should we contract the bug, and I’m finding it very difficult to avoid going into full panic mode. Especially with all this free time suddenly on my hands. So I said to myself, “Self, can anything good possibly emerge on the other side of this?”

In the days just before my termination, the company initially suggested that we perhaps take our laptops home at the end of the day — just in case we had to work from home due to virus concerns. The day before I was let go, the suggestion became a demand, making it clear that management was strongly considering shutting down the company’s many offices around North America in an effort to protect employees while still allowing business to continue. And that’s fine — I get it. If nothing else, the company is extremely safety-oriented and is to be commended for that.

Then I started thinking about the times over the last several years that I brought my laptop home when road conditions were predicted to be particularly nasty the next day. If that turned out to be the case, there would often be an e-mail from management suggesting that we work from home if possible or just use PTO. Again, safety was paramount, and the company walked the walk on that front.

So, I’d set up in my little office in the basement where I keep my personal laptop, plug my big monitor into the company laptop, fire it up, connect to my Wi-Fi, activate the VPN feature, and begin working exactly as I would have in the office — with perhaps a brief thought about the gnashing of teeth, swearing and carnage that was undoubtedly occurring on the icy roads outside.

Skype, e-mail, server access, screen-­sharing with colleagues while conversing on a cellphone, etc., all functioned perfectly. The bathroom was six steps away as opposed to 60 (with no waiting, I might add) and at the appropriate time, the lunch counter was a 15-second trip up the stairs, where a hot bowl of soup and a sandwich took 10 minutes to prepare and cost maybe a buck and a half plus labor. A serving of chips on the side put you in for another quarter or so.

And my personal vehicle? It was in the garage instead of being part of the problem of clogged rush-hour highways and byways, and consequently was spewing zero emissions into the atmosphere. And at an average of, say, 70 cents per mile for fuel and wear-and-tear, my personal savings would have been in the range of $8,000 a year. Worth repeating: Eight thousand dollars!

I’m no greenie by any stretch, but this scenario multiplied by tens of millions of office commuters across the country makes the Green New Deal look like pretty small potatoes from a vehicle-emissions standpoint. All without the need of a single new law or tax.

As the virus and the accompanying fear continues to march haphazardly across everyone’s lives, I suspect we will see many offices just like the one I used to work in close, with management insisting that employees perform their functions from home. Perhaps this will serve as a proving ground for this model and employers will begin to embrace it on the other side. And, yes, I fully understand that some have no choice but to go where the work is every day and that will likely never change.

But with the communication tools available today, there’s little reason for everyone who works in an office setting to be risking life, limb, fenders and sanity on a daily basis while burning copious amounts of costly fuel as they make the dreaded commute to and from the brick-and-mortar cube farms.

I’m hopeful this exercise will soon be a relic of the past for many. And those who have to be where the work is or go to a face-to-face a couple times a week will have clear sailing and clearer skies.

Erik Lind lives in Champlin.