Coronavirus impact
72,436
Confirmed cases of the virus in China.
1,868
Coronavirus deaths in China.
Killing of 7-year-old stokes anger in Mexico over femicides
The killing of a 7-year-old girl on the southern outskirts of Mexico City has stoked rising anger over the brutal slayings of women, including one found stabbed to death and skinned earlier this month.
Flight home was one more blunder
Ship quarantine didn't work from start to finish.
China reports 1,886 new virus cases, death toll up by 98
China reported 1,886 new virus cases and 98 more deaths in its update Tuesday on a disease outbreak that has caused milder illness in most people, an assessment that promoted guarded optimism from global health authorities.
Beijing auto show is latest event delayed by virus fears
China's biannual auto show, one of the industry's biggest international events, is being postponed in response to the continuing spread of a new virus.
4 killed, dozens injured in highway pileup in South Korea
Four people were killed and 43 were injured Monday in a highway pileup in snowy weather in southwestern South Korea, officials said.