NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:
Pfizer Inc., up $1.24 to $40.77
The world's largest drugmaker reported mixed fourth-quarter results that topped forecasts, but gave a weak outlook.
Harley-Davidson Inc., down $1.85 to $34.76
The motorcycle maker reported lackluster fourth-quarter results, with sales and shipments falling.
Gamestop Corp., down $4.22 to $11.28
The video game retailer says it is no longer pursuing a sale of the company, citing trouble finding acceptable financing terms.
Corning Inc., up $3.36 to $33.72
The glass products maker reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and revenue.
Xerox Corp., up $2.77 to $27.07
The document management technology maker reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit as it cut costs.
3M Co., up $3.75 to $196.95
The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
Nucor Corp., up $1.63 to $60.13
The steelmaker reported a surge in fourth-quarter profit and the results topped Wall Street forecasts.
Whirlpool Corp., up $12.03 to $136.49
The appliance maker reported mixed fourth-quarter results, topping profit forecasts but falling short of sales forecasts.
