NEW YORK — Alizé Cornet beat Kateryna Kozlova 6-4, 6-2 on Sunday night in a weather-delayed match at the Bronx Open.
Bernarda Pera was the other winner on the first day of main-draw play at the new WTA tournament, with the American wild-card entrant beating Veronika Kudermetova 6-0, 6-2.
The only WTA event being played the week before the U.S. Open took the spot on the schedule formerly held by the tournament in New Haven, Connecticut, which was sold and subsequently moved to China.
Wang Qiang is the No. 1 seed and has a bye along with No. 3 seed and Wimbledon semifinalist Barbora Strycova. No. 2 seed Carla Suarez Navarro pulled out, as did two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Quintana, Rizzo lead Cubs past Pirates 7-1 at LLWS
Jose Quintana pitched seven crisp innings, Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run homer and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Sunday night in the MLB Little League Classic.
Vikings
Vikings rest Cook once again
The Vikings are wary of playing running back Dalvin Cook on artificial turf before the season, according to coach Mike Zimmer, meaning more reps for Alexander Mattison.
Vikings
Follow the Vikings-Seattle preseason game here
Keep up with tonight's preseason game between the Vikings and Seattle at U.S. Bank Stadium. Click here for stats, social media links and more on the game.
Twins
Sunday's Twins-Texas game recap
Jorge Polanco's bases-loaded triple — the third bases-loaded triple in his career and his team-leading sixth triple of the season — broke a tie in the eighth inning.
Twins
Twins-White Sox series preview
The Twins are 36-26 at Target Field but have lost five of their past six home games.