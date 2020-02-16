Cornerbacks coach Rod Chance is leaving the Gophers for the same job at Oregon, a source confirmed Sunday.

Chance joined the Gophers staff in January 2019 and helped the team to an 11-2 season. He helped develop a position group with no clear starters entering the season into a strong rotation, including All-Big Ten honorable mentions Coney Durr and Benjamin St-Juste, who return next season. Chance was also a strong recruiter in areas such as Georgia, where he was once a high school coach.

Prior to coming to the Gophers, Chance was a defensive analyst at Oregon. He penned a goodbye note on Twitter, wishing his former team and players the best in future endeavors.

"To be a part of this culture and to experience such a special season will always be with me," Chance wrote. "...To win 11 games and achieving so many 'nevers' together will forever be a special memory for us."

The Gophers will look for Chance's replacement after recently announced some staff changes, including defensive backs and safeties coach Joe Harasymiak to co-defensive coordinator as well. Harasymiak and Chance were both additions last season, when coach P.J. Fleck decided to split up the secondary. The Gophers have had a different coach at that position each year under Fleck so far.