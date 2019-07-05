Sad news from 46th and Nicollet in south Minneapolis: Corner Table is closing.

“It’s time for a refresh,” said co-owner Nick Rancone in a statement. “Closing will hurt. Our staff is amazing, engaged and so passionate about that restaurant, and our loyal regulars are the best around. It is heartbreaking to make this decision, but it is the right thing at this time.”

Right now, future plans for the property are vague.

“I don’t have details at this time about what is to come next,” Rancone said. “We will share those with you all when we are ready.”

The dinner-only restaurant has had a long and varied life. It had been an eight-year bastion of the farm-to-table movement when founding chef/owner Scott Pampuch sold the business to Rancone and chef Thomas Boemer in 2012.

In 2014, the duo moved the restaurant a few blocks south to its present location (and converted the original Corner Table into their runaway hit, Revival), taking over the former La Chaya (which was, before that, a KFC outlet).

Chef de cuisine Karyn Tomlinson stepped into the kitchen in 2017. In a great twist, both Boemer and Tomlinson were victorious at the annual Grand Cochon, the national heritage breed whole-hog cooking competiton; the former in 2015, the latter in 2018.

Rancone and Boemer operate a second Revival on St. Paul's Selby Avenue, along with a counter-service (and smoked meats-centric) version of the restaurant in the Keg and Case Market. They also own four-star In Bloom, which anchors Keg and Case Market.

Corner Table will close at the end of the month.