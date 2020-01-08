ITHACA, N.Y. — Dean Noll had a career-high 21 points as Cornell ended its 10-game losing streak, routing Division III SUNY-Purchase 100-68 on Tuesday night.
Greg Dolan had 18 points for Cornell (2-10). Jordan Jones added 12 points. Riley Voss had 12 points and six assists for the hosts.
Purchase led 38-37 then Cornell scored a season-high 63 points in the second half to reach 100 points for the first time this season. Cornell posted a season-high 24 assists.
Jorden Means had 14 points for the Panthers. Jorge Perdomo added 12 points. Elijah Lott had 12 points and six rebounds.
Cornell plays Elmira at home on Monday.
