CORNELL, Wis. — Brenda Schwark has a passion for rescuing horses. Many people who buy horses simply aren't aware of the time it takes to care for their animal.

"No one goes out to starve it, or abuse it," Schwark says. "People don't realize what they are getting into."

Schwark has opened Wild in Wisconsin, a nonprofit horse rescue operation on her five-acre farm in the Chippewa County town of Cleveland, west of Cornell, the Leader-Telegram reported .

"We're focused on education toward the care of the horses, and training of mustangs," she explained. "And we care for the horses that have fallen through the cracks, and we rescue them."

She added: "Our goal is to find them new homes, so we can help the next one in need."

The federal Bureau of Land Management regulates rescue horses, she explained. The BLM allows her to train up to four rescue horses at a time. Regular care of horses — feeding, watering and cleaning — takes two hours a day, she said. She also spends a half-hour daily with each of those rescue horses, bringing her total to four hours a day.

"Our goal is to find them new homes, so we can help the next one in need," she said.

There are literally thousands of horses in need of being rescued in the United States, she said. Her rescue horses have come from Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.

"Some were days away from being slaughtered," she said. She added that slaughtering horses is outlawed in the United States, but they can be moved to Canada or Mexico to be put down.

Schwark acknowledges it can be dangerous working with a horse that has been abused or wild and never been broken, or "gentled," as she says.

"The first one tried to kick me, and he charged at me," she said. "It took a couple months before I could do anything with him."

Mustangs are the "mutts" of horses, she said. Many are untamed and wild, but can be gentled with work.

"They are so loyal," she said. "Once you win their trust, they'll practically walk through fire for you."

Schwark brushed the main of Embers, a 6-year-old horse that has been with her for three months. There is no timetable when Embers, or any of the others, could be ready to be adopted, Schwark said.

"It's when we feel comfortable they could do well in a new home," she said.

Shelly Hattamer is vice president of Wild in Wisconsin. Like Schwark, she has a passion for helping the animals.

"Every time you teach a horse something new, you can see it click in their brain," Hattamer said. "It's just wonderful."

They decided to have an open house Saturday, Oct. 5, to show off their farm and the work they do with the animals. Schwark isn't aware of any other horse rescue operations in northern Wisconsin.

"We're trying to get the word out that we're here," Schwark said.

Hattamer added: "Please come and see what we're all about."