KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Derek Cornelius scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to help the Vancouver Whitecaps pull level for a 1-1 draw against 10-man Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.
Cornelius tied it for the Whitecaps (3-6-4) with a left-footed volley from near the penalty spot to finish Ali Adnan's cross.
Sporting KC (2-4-5) took the lead in the 37th minute on Krisztián Németh's goal, a close-range finish of the rebound off Johnny Russell's saved attempt. In the 51st minute, Németh was sent off for a reckless challenge against Felipe Martins.
Sporting KC extended its winless streak to seven.
