Coral reefs are bleaching four to five times as frequently as they did around 1980, scientists said Thursday in a study that suggests climate change may be happening too rapidly for some reefs to withstand.

“With a fourfold increase over the last 35 years, if you take that forward, it’s unfortunately in complete agreement with what the climate models have been saying,” said Mark Eakin, head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Coral Reef Watch. “[We’re] looking at 90 percent of reefs seeing the heat stress that causes severe bleaching on an annual basis by midcentury.”

Coral bleaching occurs when corals lose their color after the symbiotic algae that live in coral cells and provide them with nutrients are expelled due to heat stress. The longer this state of stress lasts, the longer the estranged algae stay away and the less likely that corals will recover.

The study comes after the unprecedented 2014-2017 global bleaching event that produced devastating consequences to the Great Barrier Reef off Australia and many other global reefs.

The new survey of 100 major coral reefs, from 1980 through 2016, found only a handful that had not suffered severe bleachings during that time period. More striking, it found that the rate of severe bleaching is increasing over time. The average reef in the group bleached severely once every 25 or 30 years at the beginning of the 1980s, but by 2016 the recurrence time for severe bleaching was 5.9 years.

The study said that as ocean waters have grown steadily warmer, global bleaching events are now triggered not only in warm water El Niño years, but in any year.

The change has occurred during about 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit of global warming so far, highlighting the fact that corals — whose existence evolved millions of years ago — are a particularly sensitive system.

Eakin was one of 25 authors of the study in Science, whose contributors hailed from institutions in Australia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Eakin acknowledged that scientists have been surprised, and even caught a bit flat-footed, by the rapid changes to coral reefs that have emerged in recent years. “It did in some ways even sneak up on scientists,” he said of the 2014-2017 bleaching event. “I wasn’t expecting to see a multiyear bleaching event for another decade. It is happening faster than even those of us who are well attuned to it are expecting. It wasn’t beyond what we thought was possible; we were just being hopeful.”

The 2014-2017 bleaching event is still being analyzed for its total toll, but it affected 75 percent of the world’s reefs.

Closer to home, the Florida reef tract, the third-largest in the world, bleached back to back in 2014 and 2015 but had a reprieve in 2016.