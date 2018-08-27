GREENVILLE, S.C. — Authorities say a man wearing a wig, makeup, and women's clothing tried to take a picture of a woman from under the stall divider of a South Carolina convenience store bathroom.
Greenville Police said a woman told investigators she knocked on a stall door Sunday and heard a male voice, but wasn't initially bothered after peeking under the door and seeing women's shoes.
But police say the woman then saw a cellphone appear under the divider from the next stall and called 911.
Police told media outlets they arrested 38-year-old Shawn Thomas Hallett of Levelland, Texas, after finding a video of the woman on his phone. He was charged with voyeurism.
Hallett remained in jail Monday and records did not indicate if he had a lawyer.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.