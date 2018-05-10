HOWELL, N.J. — Police in New Jersey say a convicted sex offender has been creeping up to women and their daughters at stores, and making vulgar comments.

David Hohsfield faces eight counts of harassment in the four incidents at stores around Howell over the past week.

Howell police tell NJ.com the 62-year-old pretended to be talking in a Bluetooth earpiece while making sexually explicit comments. In one instance, he's accused of following a mom and her 12-year-old daughter around a Target swimsuit section while making the comments on Friday.

Another woman called police to report a similar incident at a T.J. Maxx. Two other instances were reported at a Walmart and Target on Monday.

He was convicted of sexual assault in 1997 and endangering the welfare of a child in 2002 and 2009.

No attorney information is available. His phone number is unlisted.