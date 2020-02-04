WASHINGTON — Brendan Medley-Bacon scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Coppin State beat Howard 64-56 on Monday night for the Bison's 12th straight loss.
Koby Thomas scored 16 points with eight rebounds and Andrew Robinson added 12 points for the Eagles (7-17, 3-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who held the Bison to 36% shooting from the field (22 of 62). Dejuan Clayton scored 10 points.
Charles Williams scored 21 points and Nate Garvey added 12 points for Howard (2-22, 0-9). Zion Cousins grabbed 11 rebounds and Wayne Bristol Jr. scored 10 points.
The Eagles host North Carolina Central on Saturday and Howard plays at Florida A&M on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Loons
U.S. women beat Costa Rica 6-0, win Olympic qualifying group
Christen Press and Samantha Mewis each scored a pair of goals and the United States beat Costa Rica 6-0 to finish atop its group in the CONCACAF Women's Olympic qualifying tournament.
Wild
Boudreau: Wild's playoff hopes hinge on next two weeks
Two months' worth of games remain on the Wild's schedule, but to coach Bruce Boudreau, this week and next stand out from the rest.
Wild
Gritty justice: Flyers mascot cleared of claim he punched teenager
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty has been cleared of allegations that he punched a 13-year-old boy in the back after a photo shoot, police said.
Gophers
No. 3 Oregon hands No. 4 UConn worst home loss since 2005
Kelly Graves and Oregon made history, handing UConn one of its worst home losses under Geno Auriemma.
Gophers
Baylor strengthens hold on No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll
Baylor has strengthened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll. The Bears received 49 first-place votes from the 65-member…