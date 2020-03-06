Q: What should you do if your friend is being a bad tipper, especially after making a huge fuss with the server at a restaurant?

A: If you find yourself in a position in which you notice your friend has undertipped the server, you can discreetly excuse yourself from the table and offer an additional amount. While you don’t want to embarrass your friend, you still want to do the correct thing and make sure your server is tipped appropriately.

If we are talking about a dollar or two, it may not be worth the risk of potentially embarrassing your friend. Or, if your friend is a regular bad tipper and you know that from previous experience, instead of splitting the check, you could request separate checks and add extra to your tip to compensate for the anticipated shortage.

Whatever you do, it’s not necessary to make your friend look bad or make any apology. Simply give the server an additional amount and say thank you for the efficient service.

DIANE GOTTSMAN, owner of the Protocol School of Texas

A: I always suggest taking an honest approach. You can point out that servers depend on tips for a large percentage of their income. (I was in the “tipping industry” when I was younger, so I’m speaking from experience.) Not everyone is aware of this.

If the small tip is in response to service your friend considered inadequate, encourage them to look at the situation another way. They can try to have empathy for servers who might be struggling to do their best or are just having a bad day. Also remind your friend that if the food was slow in coming, that’s usually the fault of the kitchen, not the server.

The end result might be that your friend still undertips, but at least you’ve vocalized it rather than carrying resentment, or judging without your friend knowing.

KELLEY KITLEY, owner of Serendipitous Psychotherapy