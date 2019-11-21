WICHITA, Kan. — A former Wichita police officer who exposed an undercover officer who was investigating illegal gambling has lost his law enforcement certification.

The Wichita Eagle reports a state oversight board revoked the certification of Michael Zajkowski. He worked for the Wichita department from 1991 to 2017. The newspaper this week obtained a copy of the board's order, dated Sept. 27, through an open records request.

Zajkowski was one of three former law enforcement officesr charged after an FBI investigation into illegal gambling. He pleaded guilty in April to failing to report a felony.

Prosecutors say he used police resources to determine that an undercover Wichita officer had infiltrated an illegal poker game. Prosecutors said he gave that information to gambling organizers. He was sentenced to "time served."