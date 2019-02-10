Cooper Webb won for the third time in American Motorcyclist Association Supercross this season, winning Saturday night's 450SX class race at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Webb, a 23-year-old from Newport, N.C., started second and beat out Ken Roczen to win the event, his third victory in four weeks. Marvin Musquin was third. Two years ago, Webb crashed during a heat race at U.S. Bank Stadium, suffering a shoulder injury that forced him to miss multiple races.

Webb is one of four racers within two points of the series lead. Roczen leads with 125 points, with Webb at 124 and Eli Tomac and Musquin at 123.

In the 250SX main event, Austin Forkner won, with Jordon Smith taking second and Justin Cooper third. Henry Miller of Rochester finished 14th.

U softball loses

Mississippi scored two unearned runs in a three-run fourth inning and defeated the Gophers softball team 3-1 in Orlando, the Gophers' first loss of the young season.

The 21st-ranked Gophers (2-1) scored in the top of the fourth on first baseman Hope Brandner's home run. However, Ole Miss (2-1) put runners on second and third to start the bottom of the inning vs. Amber Fiser. Abbey Latham hit an RBI single, and then two runners scored on an error by Brandner during a rundown.

Etc.

• The No. 4 Gophers men's gymnastics team beat No. 14 Arizona State at Maturi Pavilion with a team score of 408.6 and swept the event titles for the second meet in a row. Shane Wiskus finished first on the vault (14.8), parallel bars (14.8) and high bar (14.2), all career highs.

• The 18th-ranked Gophers women's gymnastics team improved to 4-0 in Big Ten competition after winning at No. 16 Nebraska 196.6-196.375. Lexy Ramler was second in the all-around with a score of 39.475.

• Lexi Kiefer, Sammie Houston, Amira Young, and Zach Nelson won individual titles and the Gophers track and field teams claimed both 4x400 relay crowns at the Iowa State Classic. The Gophers wrapped up the meet with eight event titles.

• The Gophers men's golf team split two matchups at the Big Ten Match Play Championship in Palm Coast, Fla., beating Michigan on a tiebreaker and losing to Iowa 4½-1½. Evan Long went 3-0-1 on the weekend.

• The Gophers men's tennis team beat Marquette 5-2 at home to improve to 7-1 on the season.

• Minnesota United will reveal its new 2019 kit at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Mall of America Rotunda.