Good things happen for Cooper when the ball is in Joseph Russell's hands.

The sophomore quarterback had a hand in four touchdowns Friday, running his total to nine for the season, while leading the Hawks to a 49-25 victory over visiting St. Louis Park.

Russell's 52-yard touchdown scramble gave the Hawks a 14-13 lead early in the second quarter. He capped off a game with 324 combined rushing and passing yards with a 54-yard scoring pass to Cornelius Wooten early in the fourth quarter.

"The offense was great," said Russell, a first-year starter under center. "The offensive line has blocked really well the last two weeks and the receivers were catching the ball. There's always room for improvement, but we did well tonight. The coaches have helped me prepare for this."

Playing with the lead, the Hawks' defense held the Orioles scoreless on three consecutive possessions inside the 20-yard line and forced four turnovers.

"Bend but don't break. That's what it's about at all levels," Cooper coach Willie Howard said. "We know the kids are young, and they're going to make mistakes, but they have to learn from it really quick, put it behind them."

Terrence Matthews capped off four unanswered Cooper (2-1) touchdowns with a 39-yard run.

Sajid Nathim scored three touchdowns for the Orioles (1-2).

MATT STEICHEN