The Coon Rapids-Andover Little League team lost 6-2 on Friday morning to Des Moines, Iowa, and was eliminated from the regional tournament in Westfield, Ind. The Iowa team scored four runs in the top of the sixth (and final) inning to break a 2-2 tie.

You can see a game report and a box score here.

Coon Rapids-Andover lost 6-0 to Fargo on Wednesday in a winners' bracket game and needed to win to face Fargo ion a rematch.

Instead, Des Moines will play Iowa at 10 a.m. in a game that will be shown on ESPN.

More about the regional tournament is here.