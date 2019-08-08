A final-inning home run started a two-run rally Thursday that gave Johnston, Iowa., a 3-1 victory over Coon Rapids-Andover in their semifinal game of the Little League Midwest Regional tournament in Westfield, Ind.

Coon Rapids plays Missouri at 10 a.m. Friday, with the winner of that game meeting the Iowa team on Saturday for a spot in the Little League World Series next week in South Williamsport, Pa.

The Minnesotans got two of their four hits in the first inning, and took a 1-0 lead when Caydin Alphin doubled and scored on a single by pitcher Drew Law. Iowa tied the game in the second inning and took the lead in the sixth and final inning when Will Nuss hit an opposite-field home run to right.

Law struck out 15 batters for Coon Rapids without giving up a walk in 5 1/3 innings.