Jameson Kuznia and Carson Timm combined on a one-hitter and Coon Rapids-Andover moved into the finals of the Little League Midwest Region tournament with a 9-0 victory over Webb City, Mo., on Friday morning.

The title game against Johnston, Iowa, will be played at 10 a.m. Saturday in Westfield, Ind., and broadcast on ESPN.

Minnesota, which lost 3-1 to the Iowans on Thursday, jumped to a 2-0 lead in the third inning against Missouri and increased it to 4-0 in the fifth before breaking open the game with five runs in the sixth and final inning.

Jaxon Knutson and Wyatt Myers each had two hits for Coon Rapids-Andover; Brett Buettner added a home run.

The Little League World Series begins Thursday in South Williamsport, Pa.