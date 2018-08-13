90 Degree Days

We have had another warm stretch of weather recently here in the Twin Cities, with highs of 90 last Wednesday through Friday and in the upper 80s this past weekend. The 92 degree high we saw on Monday (not listed above) brings the total for the year up to 17 days, which is above the average of 13 per year. The warmest day so far was back on Memorial Day, when we saw the earliest first 100-degree day on record.

We have already observed more 90 degree days so far through mid-August than we saw in all of last year or the three years previous to that.

_______________________________________________

Cooler Midweek Weather - Near 90 By Saturday Again

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

Have you been enjoying the recent burst of summertime heat and humidity across the region? The past week has been a good reminder that summer isn’t over just yet - even as the start of the State Fair looms next week and back to school sales dominate the stores.

Monday marked the 17th day so far this year with a high of 90+ in the Twin Cities, and we have quickly climbed above the average of 13 days for the entire year over the past week. Meanwhile, the average temperature since June 1st has been 74.1 degrees - good enough for the 15th warmest such period on record.

A few showers and storms will be possible across central and southern Minnesota today behind a cold front. The main story, though, will be relief from the hot weather. Highs will fall back closer to average through Thursday before another warm-up is expected toward the weekend.

Scattered storms may dot southern Minnesota late Thursday; otherwise, our next best chance of rain after that won’t arrive until late in the weekend.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

TUESDAY: A few scattered rumbles. High 83. Low 62. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny and cooler. High 81. Low 62. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NE 3-8 mph.

THURSDAY: Isolated southern MN storms? Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High 83. Low 64. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NE 3-8 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny - warming back up. High 86. Low 65. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind N 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A few passing clouds. High 89. Low 66. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SE 3-8 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy. Late day rain. High 83. Low 65. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Periods of showers and storms. High 81. Low 63. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind SE 3-8 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

August 14th

1978: The Boundary Waters area is hit by a strong tornado. Some of the damage could still be seen 10 years later.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

August 14th

Average High: 81F (Record: 96F set in 1978)

Average Low: 62F (Record: 43F set in 1964)

Average Precipitation: 0.15" (Record: 1.00" set in 1981)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 14th

Sunrise: 6:13 AM

Sunset: 8:20 PM

*Length Of Day: 14 hours, 7 minutes and 4 seconds

*Daylight Lost Since Yesterday: ~2 minute and 45 seconds

*Next Sunrise Of 6:30 AM Or Later: August 28th (6:30 AM)

*Next Sunrise Of 8:00 PM Or Earlier: August 26th (8:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

Highs will be cooler across the state on Tuesday behind the cold front, with many areas in the 70s and 80s. There will be portions of northern Minnesota, however, that won't make it out of the 60s for highs. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible across central and southern Minnesota, but the weather shouldn't be a concern to get out and vote in the primaries!

This map certainly looks different than it did the past few days, with many areas of the state seeing below average highs Tuesday. Areas like International Falls and Roseau will be a good 10-15 degrees below the average. Meanwhile, areas across southeastern Minnesota have the best chance at being slightly above average.

Highs will remain in the low 80s (close to average) as we head through the middle of the week before another slight warm up moves in by the weekend. The extended forecast does show the potential of a few more 90s as we head into the first weekend of the State Fair.

Rainfall amounts with any scattered showers and storms Monday Night into Tuesday are expected to be fairly light across the state.

Meanwhile, once we move past the chance of rain Tuesday, we could be dry for the rest of the work week in the Twin Cities as models differ on how far north showers and storms could get into southern Minnesota on Thursday. A better chance of rain moves in late on Sunday and into early next week.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Tuesday, a couple slow-moving low-pressure systems across the Central Plains and Northeast will continue to bring showers and thunderstorms across these regions, including the threat of heavy rain. A cold front will be draped from Michigan to Nebraska by the evening hours with the chance of some rain along with it. Monsoonal showers and storms will continue across the Southwest.

While the heaviest of the rain will have already fallen Monday across parts of the central and northeastern United States, more rounds of at least moderate rain will continue Tuesday and Wednesday across these regions. Monday through Saturday morning rainfall totals could top 3-4" in spots.

_______________________________________________

Salting the earth: North Dakota farmers struggle with a toxic byproduct of the oil boom

More from NBC News: "Daryl Peterson's farm has been in his family for as long as he's been alive. His father passed down the 2,500-acre spread, just a few miles from the Canadian border in Antler, North Dakota, nearly 50 years ago. He and his brother Larry have been farming it ever since. But now, in his 70s, Peterson finds himself forced to protect his family's legacy. For the past two decades, Peterson and his wife Christine have been dealing with the spillage of saltwater — a byproduct of oil production — on their land, which grows peas, soybeans and various types of grain. Almost 40 years ago, they signed a contract with an oil company "land man" who came to their house and said there might be oil on their land. In 1997, two spills covered dozens of acres with more than 50,000 gallons of saltwater. A decade later, another 21,000 gallons of saltwater spilled. And since then, though their land never produced much oil or oil revenue, the Petersons say they have seen another 10 spills."

Drought raises food security fears in Afghanistan

More from Al Jazeera: "A shortage of precipitation during the winter months, both rain and snow, left much of Afghanistan with a severe scarcity of water and a decimated winter harvest. The situation has not improved during the drier spring and summer months, and the wheat harvest is likely to be the lowest since 2011, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network, set up by USAID in 1985. The United Nations' Humanitarian Coordinator in Afghanistan, Toby Lanzer, recently said: "If the authorities and the international community don't step up to this challenge now, Afghanistan could face a calamity as we head into the next winter." The shortfall in wheat this year could be as much as 2.5 million tonnes. This would result in more than two million people facing food insecurity and being left in "desperate need" of humanitarian assistance within the next six months, the UN says."

Kangaroos in town due to widespread drought

More from the Western Advocate: "WITH 100 per cent of the region now impacted by drought, residents are reporting kangaroos in town, on golf courses, in residential streets and along main roads. Late last week, the NSW Department of Primary Industries announced that the entire state was now in the grips of a drought. Large areas of the region now have little or no grass for stock or wild animals. Chalres Sturt University’s (CSU) lush lawns in Bathurst, Orange and Dubbo have become a favourite grazing place for kangaroos as the widespread drought has strengthened."

Heat: the next big inequality issue

More from the Guardian: "When July’s heatwave swept through the Canadian province of Quebec, killing more than 90 people in little over a week, the unrelenting sunshine threw the disparities between rich and poor into sharp relief. While the well-heeled residents of Montreal hunkered down in blissfully air conditioned offices and houses, the city’s homeless population – not usually welcome in public areas such as shopping malls and restaurants – struggled to escape the blanket of heat. Benedict Labre House, a day centre for homeless people, wasn’t able to secure a donated air-conditioning unit until five days into the heatwave. “You can imagine when you have 40 or 50 people in an enclosed space and it’s so hot, it’s very hard to deal with,” says Francine Nadler, clinical coordinator at the facility."

_______________________________________________

- D.J. Kayser