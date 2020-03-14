It's Sweet Relief to Talk About the Weather



Can we talk about the weather? Please! In the Age of Novel Coronavirus, tracking Mother Nature's eccentricities, often the source of considerable stress, has been a welcome distraction.



We're still 6 days out, but model trends suggest a growing chance/threat/opportunity for accumulating snow for portions of Minnesota next Friday. Plowable snows in mid-March are par for the course; pretty typical, really. And I'd be shocked if we've really seen the last accumulating snow event.

Backing up, a mercifully quiet weekend is shaping up as a storm tracks south of Minnesota today, throwing up a shield of clouds and a cool breeze. Sunday looks dry, but a little wet snow may fall over far northern Minnesota Monday.

After a dry start to the week, rain showers are possible next Wednesday and Thursday; the main event coming Friday as a major storm tracks from Denver to Chicago. It's speculative this far out, but rain may end as a period of snow next Friday. Plowable amounts? I wouldn't be at all surprised.

We're due.

Future Radar (and Satellite). NDFD guidance from NOAA keeps wet snow and rain just south of Minnesota today. Map sequence above: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Spring Flood Outlook Shows Improvement. We are by no means out of the woods, but a lack of big storms and significant precipitation has helped lower the overall threat. There is less frost in the ground and water in the snowpack than usual for mid-March, but soil moisture is still very high, after a record-wet 2019. Click here for the latest summary from NOAA.

Metering Out Soil Moisture Content. Dr. Mark Seeley has more perspective on how our slow-motion snowy meltdown has helped the spring flooding situation in this week's installment of Minnesota WeatherTalk: "...A month ago according to snow surveys done by the National Weather Service many areas of Minnesota showed 4 to 6 inches of water in the surface snow cover, a large quantity to discharge into our already high flowing rivers and streams as the spring thaw began. However similar surveys this week show that much of southern Minnesota now has no snow cover, and where there is snow, the water content is less than one inch. Even in northern counties, especially the Red River Valley the water content has declined significantly to about 2-3 inches. This has certainly helped to alleviate the flood threat for many areas..."

Map credit : Snow covered 15.7% of the lower 48 states yesterday. Exactly a month ago? 44%. Source: NOAA.

Minor Correction Next Weekend. After running a few degrees above average into much of next week, ECMWF and GFS model guidance brings a slightly colder shot of air into the state next weekend. Graphics: WeatherBell.

In Spite of Cold Slaps - Mild Bias Continues Into Late March. Peering out 2 weeks the flow still looks predominately zonal, west to east, moderated by the Pacific. God bless the Pacific ocean and temperature westerly winds. By March many of us are starting to think that's a good idea.

Will Warmer Weather Help Fight Coronavirus? Singapore and Australia Suggest Maybe Not. More perspective in a post at CNN.com: "...But what if the virus does not behave like influenza? Could we be dealing with infection rates that remain high throughout the year? More than 100 cases have been confirmed in Singapore, where it's hot and muggy pretty much year round. Australia, Brazil and Argentina, all currently in the middle of summer, have also reported dozens of cases. There is evidence to suggest the coronavirus does particularly well in certain climates. Some of the worst hit areas around the world -- from Wuhan, where the virus was first detected, to Iran, Italy and South Korea -- are on more or less the same latitude, with similar temperatures and relative humidity. Researchers at the University of Maryland (UM) have even used this data to attempt to map out other parts of the world that could be at risk of imminent outbreaks..."

Houston is Not Prepared for the Oil Bust. Texas Monthly has the story; here's the intro: "Houston has weathered its fair share of floods and hurricanes in recent years, but are we ready for the economic Big One? It has been more than 35 years since the self-proclaimed Energy Capital of the World saw a real economic disaster like the one barreling toward us. The Saudis are flooding the market with crude and the global coronavirus response is suppressing demand. Our homes may be filled with toilet paper and nonperishable meals, but it’s harder to get ready for an oil bust. For all the boosterish rhetoric about our diversified economy, the region’s continued economic success relies on international consumption of oil. The petroleum industry drives a third of greater Houston’s GDP and directly employs a quarter-million workers—a number that was already beginning to shrink before things went south this month..."

Coronavirus is a Preview of our Self-Isolating Future. Is this an inflection point in how we deal with work (and each other?) Here's an excerpt of a post at OneZero, from Medium: "... It feels, in some ways, like a dress rehearsal for a future that was already on its way — one in which more and more of us self-isolate voluntarily, interacting with the outside world only from behind screens. Dreary as that might sound, the advantages would be enormous. Think of the effects on commute times, housing prices, gridlock, and greenhouse gas emissions if large swaths of society stopped driving into the office and began working from home. Think of how it would empower people whose disabilities make it hard for them to get around..."

39 F. high yesterday in the Twin Cities.

40 F. average high on March 13.

42 F. high on March 13, 2019.

March 14, 1943: Snow, sleet and ice cripple parts of Minnesota south of a line from Duluth through St. Cloud and Ortonville. The heaviest ice was in the vicinities of Lake Benton, Springfield and Windom. Ice thickness was 1/2 to 3/4 inch around St. Cloud to 3/4 to 2 inches in the Pipestone, Ruthton, Lake Wilson, Slayton and Tracy. A good description of the ice was submitted in one report: '…ice was 2 inches across and 1 3/4 inch deep on wire. A little frost ice near the wire with the outside solid ice. The ice was irregular in shape.' Duluth had 6 inches of snowfall at the city office with 13 inches at the airport. The ice was confined to Moose Lake and south.

March 14, 1870: A severe snow and wind storm moves across Minnesota and Iowa. The 'Northern Vindicator' of Estherville, Iowa becomes the first newspaper to use the term 'blizzard' on this date.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, dry. Winds: NE 7-12. High: 37

SUNDAY: Peeks of sun, a bit milder. Winds: SE 7-12. Wake-up: 26. High: 43

MONDAY: Cloudy, wet snow up north. Winds: S 7-12. Wake-up: 30. High: near 40

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 26. High: 44

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase, rain showers late. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 27. High: 42

THURSDAY: Light showers, windy and cool. Winds: SE: 8-13. Wake-up: 32. High: 43

FRIDAY: Changeover to snow, plowable amounts? Winds: NE 15-25. Wake-up: 33. High: 36

Planet is "Way Off Track" in Dealing with Global Warming. USA TODAY has a summary; here's the introduction: "The planet is "way off track" in dealing with climate change, a new United Nations report says, and experts declared that climate change is a far greater threat than the coronavirus. "It is important that all the attention that needs to be given to fight this disease does not distract us from the need to defeat climate change," U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday, according to Agence France Presse. Although emissions have been reduced due to the virus, Guterres noted that "we will not fight climate change with a virus. Whilst the disease is expected to be temporary, climate change has been a phenomenon for many years, and and will remain with us for decades and require constant action..."

As Climate Crisis Fuels Earlier Rains, Southern Cities Face Inland Flooding. Areas far away from rivers and streams are flooding with greater frequency. People don't have flood insurance because they've never needed it. Truthout.org has the story; here's an excerpt: "...Low- and moderate-income people are falling through the cracks of how our emergency planning system is,” says Carlos Martín, a senior fellow at the Urban Institute. The traditional model of disaster management centers on relief and property rebuilding, rather than education around renting, buying and insuring. Part of improving a community’s resilience following a crisis requires that leaders deal with disaster as part of a pattern, rather than as a “one-off,” Martín continues. “Not accepting that climate change is a reality is denying that these events are going to be increasing in frequency and severity over the next hundred years.” If you’re a good steward of your community’s resources, he says, you should want to know exactly which risks your community faces..."

Earlier Springs for Much of USA. Climate Central has more information: "...Analyzing average spring temperatures since 1970, the top increases occurred in the Southwest—where spring is the fastest warming season. Reno, Nev. topped the list with an increase of 7.2°F, followed by Las Vegas, Nev. (6.4°F), El Paso, Texas (5.8°F), and Tucson (5.8°F). In general, 81% (197) of the 242 cities analyzed warmed by at least 1°F over the past fifty years. The Southwest also saw the greatest jump in the number of spring days above normal, with 79% (191 of 242) of cities recording an increase of 5 or more days. The last freeze is an important marker of the beginning of the growing season—when plants emerge from their protective phase of winter dormancy in order to grow, develop flowers and reproduce. Our analysis of 195 cities showed that 80% (156) are experiencing their average last freeze earlier in the season, with 54% (105) recording that shift by more than a week earlier than 50 years ago..."