Cool and Quiet Fishing Opener. Good News For Mom



Forget the size of the fish. For me, a good day on the lake is 1) no injuries and 2) nobody falls overboard. The Minnesota DNR reminds anglers that over 30 percent of all boating fatalities in Minnesota take place in cold water, and in nearly all instances victims were not wearing life jackets. Good luck, and be careful out

there. With our late ice-out, lake water is unusually chilly.

A little frost may form north and east of Lake Mille Lacs; a light breeze early giving way to a gentle walleye chop by afternoon with northeast winds blowing at 10 mph. A stray shower may bubble up over southern Minnesota by afternoon, but Brainerd and Alexandria lakes should stay dry.



Consider giving mom the gift of 50 SPF sunscreen on Sunday, with blue sky and 70s statewide - the nicer day of the weekend.

70s and low 80s return next week, but the atmosphere remains stuck in a rut, with storms sliding to our south. Too dry up north, too wet south of MSP. Many farmers are having a tough time getting into the fields over southern Minnesota.



It's looking like another all-or-nothing spring.

Weekend rainfall accumulations by 7 pm Sunday courtesy of NOAA's 3km NAM model and pivotalweather.com.

Warning to Fishing Opener Anglers: "Cold Water Can Kill". Here's an excerpt of a post from the Minnesota DNR with some timely advice: "Falling into cold water causes an involuntary gasp and water inhalation, and even people who are strong swimmers can become incapacitated quickly,” said Lisa Dugan, DNR boat and water safety outreach coordinator. “Wearing a life jacket gives people a fighting chance if they fall into frigid water.” More than 30 percent of all boating fatalities in Minnesota take place in cold water, and in nearly all instances victims were not wearing life jackets. But it isn’t enough just to have a life jacket in the boat – people need to wear them. Falls overboard and capsizing are the most common causes of boating fatalities. And while wearing a life jacket is the one action that’s most likely to help boaters survive a fall into cold water, there are other steps anglers can take to help ensure they return to shore at the end of the day..."

Future Radar: 7AM Saturday Morning. (Updated). NOAA's 3km NAM model shows the best chance of rain Saturday morning from northwest Iowa into South Dakota, but a few (light) showers are possible over southern Minnesota. Isolated showers may continue to pop up during the day, possibly as far north as Brainerd and Alexandria lakes. Map credit: NOAA and pivotalweather.com

Predicted Sunrise Temperatures on Saturday. (Updated). Take a sturday jacket - Saturday morning will be cool with early morning temperatures in the 30s north and low 40s over central Minnesota into the Twin Cities metro. A frost is possible north and east of Lake Mille Lacs.

Predicted Saturday Sunrise Winds. (Updated). Expect very light winds early Saturday, but a walleye chop should develop as the day goes on with winds increasing from the east at 7-12 mph. Map credit: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Predicted Highs on Saturday. (Updated). Expect low to mid 60s by late afternoon with a mix of clouds and some sun; a slight risk of a shower - but most of the day should be dry.

Saturday Regional Highs. (Updated). Expect a cooler, wetter Saturday if you're heading east into Wisconsin, with more clouds and showers keeping temperatures cooler. The warmest readings are expected over northern Minnesota and the Red River Valley. Map: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Predicted Sunday Highs. (Updated). Sunday still looks like the sunnier, drier, milder day of the weekend, statewide, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Good news for mom.

Sunday Regional Weather. (Updated). Temperatures mellow on Sunday; a good 5-10F milder than Saturday across most of the region. Keep in mind the sun angle is as high as it is the second week of August. The risk of catching fish - and sunburn - will be high. Especially the latter.

Considering we could be grapping with flurries, frost, hail and lightning I'm relieved the weekend weather will be relatively quiet. Not quite perfect (although Sunday may be close) but better than many years.

Cool-ish Saturday - Touch of Summer Next Week. We get off to a cool start today but temperatures should reach low 60s by late afternoon. Sunday looks milder, with highs near 80F much of next week, according to ECMWF guidance. Source: WeatherBell.

Late May: Full-Frontal Summer Pattern Returns. If GFS verifies late May will end with 80s and even a few 90s east of the Rockies as the core of the jet lifts well north into Canada and a ridge of high pressure stalls over much of the USA. Only the Pacific Northwest may escape the heat.

39% of Minnesota is Abnormally Dry. Bring on the rain, preferably on a weeknight, after evening rush hour, if at all possible. That 39% number is up from 4% a week ago, so we need to keep an eye on this and hope that significant rains materialize in the coming weeks. Map source: U.S. Drought Monitor.

The Kilauea Eruption Has People Worried About Volcanic Smog. Here's How Dangerous "Vog" Really Is. TIME.com explains one of many volcanic risks: "Thinking of Hawaii typically brings to mind pristine white-sand beaches and crystal-clear seas. In contrast to these picturesque scenes, however, is the Kilauea Volcano, situated on the state’s Big Island, which saw a major explosion this week and has some reports warning of a volcanic smog (or “vog”). Since it started continuously erupting in 1983, Kilauea has each day pumped out at least 300 metric tons of sulfur dioxide gas, a pollutant also produced by power plants and industrial manufacturing operations. Over the course of a year, Kilauea’s sulfur dioxide production is equivalent to somewhere between 5% and 10% of that emitted by all of China, according to a 2016 paper published in Environment International. And after a major eruption like the one that occurred last week, production kicks into overdrive..."

La Nina Fades Into "La Nada" or ENSO-Neutral Phase. La Nina, a cool phase of the Pacific, has had a cooling effect downwind, across much of North America in recent months. That cooling effect is forecast to weaken in the coming months, according to NOAA: "...Our next order of business is to bid adieu to La Niña, as the sea surface temperature in the tropical Pacific returned to neutral conditions in April—that is, within 0.5°C of the long-term average. The temperature of the water below the surface remained above-average, as the large area of warmer-than-average subsurface waters continued to move slowly to the east (a downwelling Kelvin wave). This warm area will continue to erode the remaining cooler surface waters over the next few months. The tropical atmosphere is also looking mostly neutral. Rainfall over Indonesia was below average, and the near-surface winds were close to average, as La Niña’s strengthened Walker circulation faded..."

Graphic credit : "Monthly sea surface temperature in the Niño 3.4 region of the tropical Pacific compared to the long-term average for all multi-year La Niñas since 1950, showing how 2016–18 (blue line) compares to other events. Multi-year La Niña events are defined as at least 2 years in a row where the La Niña criteria are met. Both continuous events, when the Oceanic Niño Index (ONI) remained below -0.5°C, and years when the ONI warmed mid-year before again cooling, are included here. For three-year events, both years 1-2 and 2-3 are shown. Climate.gov graph based on ERSSTv5 temperature data."

Infrared Sound Can Detect Tornadoes an Hour Before They Form. Really? I'm intrigued - and keeping an open mind. HowStuffWorks has more details: "...A tornado can produce unique infrasonic waves even before tornadogenesis, or when the storm forms. In fact, scientists have known about the tornado-infrasound connection for several decades. Now, to learn more about this process, and to better understand how humans could harness this information, a group of scientists recently developed a long-distance, passive way of listening in on tornadoes. In doing so, we'd be able to deal with the fact that three-fourths of all current tornado warnings are false alarms, and thus too often ignored or not taken seriously. Infrasound could represent another source of data to add to our arsenal. "By monitoring tornadoes from hundreds of miles away, we'll be able to decrease false alarm rates and possibly even increase warning times," said Brian Elbing, an Oklahoma State University mechanical and aerospace engineering professor, in a press release discussing the research..."

File photo : Eric Anderson, AP.

Detecting Tornado Debris. KFSM 5News had an interesting post; here's a clip: "...With dual polarization, we often know a tornado is on the ground before the first report ever comes in. The product is called "Correlation Coefficient" and works by detecting the size of the particles lofted in the atmosphere. Traditional Doppler sends a pulse of energy out in ONE direction detecting rain, snow, and hail; however, dual polarization sends pulses of energy out in TWO directions: horizontal and vertical. This gives us the size of raindrops in the air. Tornado debris doesn’t resemble anything that occurs naturally inside the atmosphere. This tells us almost instantly that the tornado is on the ground and doing damage because debris sizes are actually be detected by the radar beam..."

Why Some of the Nation's Top Hurricane Experts Bought Flood Insurance. A post from NOAA explains: "...It was never intended for the federal government to bail out the uninsured after a disaster— in fact, quite the opposite. When the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) was established 50 years ago, its goal was to help insure the uninsured before a disaster. Flooding is the most common and expensive type of disaster, and insuring high-risk flood areas often demands an astronomical price tag. Back in the 1960s, private market flood insurance simply wasn’t available. This is where the NFIP came in. Through the NFIP, the federal government began offering largely affordable policies to the residents of participating communities who adopted and enforced floodplain management ordinances in high-risk flood areas to reduce future flood risk. In theory, securing and insuring high-risk communities reduces the reliance on federal post-disaster assistance and saves the government (and U.S. taxpayers) money, which is a good thing...."

File photo credit: Popular Mechanics.

Getting Affordable Flood Insurance. A story at Kiplinger may be timely and relevant for many: "...Check with private insurers. The growing private flood insurance marketplace provides new competition that offers some people more coverage at a lower cost. According to a study by S&P Global Market Intelligence, private flood insurers now account for 17% of all flood insurance premiums nationwide, with the biggest markets in Florida, California, Texas and New York. (Some homeowners in very high risk areas may be able to get coverage only from the NFIP.) Check with your state insurance department for companies selling flood coverage in your area, and ask your insurance agent about NFIP as well as private coverage. Some big-name companies provide private flood coverage—Chubb, for example, provides the coverage in 37 states, with more on the way. The average Chubb policy costs $440 per year. A growing number of small insurers also specialize in flood coverage..."

File photo : Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP.

Hyper-Local Weather for Drone Technology. One of the companies I'm involved with, AerisWeather, has data sets and API's developed specifically for drone operators. Here's an excerpt of a recent post: "...Mother Nature however, is providing opportunities to those who know how to speak her language. Environmental conditions like temperature can be harmful to battery life, wind speed/direction effects travel time, and severe weather impacts a missions’ feasibility. UAS developers who are able to piece this puzzle together and take action against impactful weather data will have an upper hand in all things unmanned. AI is a powerful technology, especially if it’s fed with relevant data. In conjunction with the weather API provided by AerisWeather, developers can model, train, and automate UAS platforms to turn the planned (and evolving) environmental conditions in their favor. On the other hand, weather mapping allows UAV dispatchers and fleet managers the correlating data needed to operate their fleet more efficiently. UAS is in its infancy stages but growing at a quick pace; scrutiny is bound to be high in this already competitive landscape. Developers who are able to leverage this technology with the most relevant inputs are going to separate themselves from the masses..."

Plastic in Most Great Lakes Tap Water, Beer. No, not the beer! Duluth News Tribune has the story; here's a clip: "...Now a Minnesota researcher says she's tested municipal tap water taken from all of the Great Lakes and, not surprisingly, found plastic particles in almost all of them. The microplastics are even showing up in the plethora of beers now being brewed with Great Lakes water. In a study published this month in the journal Plos One, Mary Kosuth — a masters graduate of the University of Minnesota School of Public Health who now teaches environment courses at Dunwoody College of Technology in Minneapolis — found that eight of nine tap water samples taken from all five Great Lakes had plastics in them. And Kosuth, a Duluth native, found that all 12 brands of beers she tested brewed with Great Lakes water had plastics inside..."

Photo credit : Creative Commons.

New Poll: Conservative Millennials Support Clean Energy. IJR Opinion has the post; here's an excerpt: "...A recent poll conducted by the Conservative Energy Network (CEN) and American Conservation Coalition (ACC) indicates that environmental and energy issues are incredibly important to millennials, regardless of their party affiliation. The environment and clean energy would be ideal starting points for a Republican effort to broaden the party’s appeal. Given their youth, millennials express greater interest in protecting the environment for future generations. In this poll, 79 percent of respondents felt that a pro-clean energy candidate cares more about their family’s future..."

Back in the Neighborhood: Return to WCCO a Treat for Twins Territory. Here's an excerpt from The Star Tribune: "Listening to Twins games on 50,000-watt WCCO-AM radio around the campfire in northern Minnesota is among Tim Pelton’s favorite childhood memories. Pelton’s memories of listening to Twins games in recent years are a little less favorable: He commutes regularly between his Owatonna home and Mankato, a relatively short trek that the last couple of years required him to switch stations to hear games during his drive. So Pelton was among the many Minnesotans who were happy — and for many, a little nostalgic — when the Twins this season returned to WCCO and its strong signal after an 11-year sojourn that took the club’s broadcasts first to KSTP-AM and then the past five years to KQGO-FM (GO 96.3), owned by the Pohlad family, which also owns the Twins..."

The Price of Google's New Conveniences? Your Data. WIRED.com explains that every convenience comes with a potential cost: "...Even Google’s new dashboard for digital well-being revolves around “understanding your habits,” said CEO Sundar Pichai, before introducing Dashboard on Android, which he said will give users “full visibility into how you’re spending your time: the apps where you’re spending your time, the number of times you unlocked your phone on a given date, the number of notifications you got.” All this free personalization comes at a price: these services count on users handing over even more data about themselves and their lives, and on Google mining that data, giving the search giant more influence and control over our daily choices..."

Image credit : trustedreviews.com.

Automation Will Affect One in Five Jobs Across the UK, Says Study. The Guardian reports: "...The thinktank Future Advocacy – which specialises in looking at the big 21st century policy changes – said at least one-fifth of jobs in all 650 constituencies were at high risk of being automated, rising to almost 40% in McDonnell’s west London seat of Hayes and Harlington. The thinktank’s report also found that the public was largely untroubled by the risk that their job might be at threat. Only 2% of a sample of more than 2,000 people were very worried that they might be replaced by a machine, with a further 5% fairly worried. Future Advocacy’s report has been based on a PWC study earlier this year showing that more than 10 million workers were at risk of being replaced by automation and represents the first attempt to show the impact at local level..."

File photo : "Rise of machines? Survey reveals most people are not very worried about being replaced by a machine." Photograph: Alamy Stock Photo.

The World's Most Valuable Resource is No Longer Oil, but Data. Yep, and consumers will have increasing protection and safeguards over how that data is harvested and deployed. The Economist reports: "...These titans—Alphabet (Google’s parent company), Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft—look unstoppable. They are the five most valuable listed firms in the world. Their profits are surging: they collectively racked up over $25bn in net profit in the first quarter of 2017. Amazon captures half of all dollars spent online in America. Google and Facebook accounted for almost all the revenue growth in digital advertising in America last year.Such dominance has prompted calls for the tech giants to be broken up, as Standard Oil was in the early 20th century. This newspaper has argued against such drastic action in the past. Size alone is not a crime. The giants’ success has benefited consumers..."

Image credit : David Parkins.

Side Effects Include a Potential Cure For...Baldness? Now you're talking. CNN.com has details: "Though it's normal to lose up to 100 hairs from your scalp every day, excessive hair loss is distressing. But a drug originally developed to treat osteoporosis may soon help those who want to treat or even reverse baldness, according to research published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Biology. The path to finding this new compound began with an immunosuppressive drug, cyclosporine A, that has been used since the 1980s to treat patients undergoing transplant surgery or struggling with autoimmune diseases. Cyclosporine A has some severe side effects, including convulsions and diarrhea, yet some patients have experienced something quite unusual: unwanted hair growth..."

Photo credit : "While scientists work on ways to restore hair in people who have lost it, many celebrities show that bald can be beautiful, like singer-songwriter Seal."

A Soldier Just "Grew" a New Ear - On Her Forearm. CNN.com describes an amazing new procedure: "Shamika Burrage survived a near-fatal car accident two years ago, but not without losing something pretty important: her left ear. Now, thanks to a novel procedure performed at an Army medical center in Texas, Burrage is getting that ear back in a most unusual way. Plastic surgeons harvested cartilage from Burrage's ribs to create a new ear and then grew it under the skin of her forearm. Then the doctors at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso successfully transplanted the ear from her arm to her head. The technique -- a first time in the Army -- is called prelaminated forearm free flap, said Lt. Col. Owen Johnson III, chief of plastic and reconstructive surgery at William Beaumont Army Medical Center..."

Photo credit : "Yes, that's an ear, growing under the skin of an arm."

App That Locks Phones When Users Walk Around. Yonhap News Agency explains: "South Korea's telecom watchdog said Wednesday it released a new service that locks smartphones when the device detects the user walking more than five steps in a bid to prevent accidents and keep pedestrians focused on their surroundings. The Korea Communications Commission said it will update the Cyber Security Zone application, designed to prevent teenagers from being excessively dependent on smartphones, to have the program automatically lock the mobile devices when it senses users walking about. The commission said the service aims to prevent accidents caused by what it calls "smombies," a term which combines zombies and smartphones to describe distracted pedestrians. South Korea's Ministry of the Interior and Safety said smartphone-related traffic accidents doubled over the past five years, with those aged below 20 accounting for 40 percent of all cases..."

Image credit : UK Daily Mail.

Canadian Zoo Faces Charges After Taking Bear Out for Ice Cream. You can't make this stuff up. The Guardian has the unlikely story: "A private zoo in the Canadian province of Alberta is facing charges after a bear from the facility was taken through a drive-thru Dairy Queen in a pickup truck and hand-fed ice cream through the vehicle’s window. News of the outing emerged earlier this year after Discovery Wildlife Park, located about 70 miles north of Calgary in the town of Innisfail, posted a video on social media showing a captive Kodiak bear sitting in the passenger seat of a truck. The video later showed the one-year-old bear, known as Berkley, leaning out of the truck’s window, enthusiastically licking an ice cream cone held by the owner of a local Dairy Queen. Amid widespread criticism, the video – along with a second one showing Berkley licking frosting off an ice cream cake – was taken down..."

Image credit : "Canadian zoo faces charges after taking bear out for ice cream."

It Turns Out Plants Need Sleep Too. A story at Quartz made me do a double-take: "...Since then, scientists have been able to prove these observations, recording trees’ nighttime activities and confirming that they do indeed sleep. Birch tree branches, for example, droop by about 10 centimeters at night, then lift with the sunrise. In conducting the experiment, scientists used lasers to record the branches’ movement, for fear that light from cameras would disturb the trees’ sleep. Rest is a delicate business, after all. Creatures need sleep, but we’re easily disturbed. Experiments with fruit flies have shown that a single light pulse jolts the insects’ circadian rhythms out of sync—research that may lead to a cure for jet lag someday. Likewise, urban trees that stand near street lights die younger because the nighttime illumination disturbs their slumber..."

I Went to a Flat Earth Convention To Meet Flat Earthers, Like My Mom. Don't feel too bad - seems we have a number of flat earthers in Congress and high levels of government. Vice explains: "...With that, I thought I'd got to the bottom of what attracted all these people to the flat Earth theory. Through believing, they have gained a sense of order to their lives—an alternative belief system. It's a crutch, almost, in much the same way faith can help religious believers feel more secure about the world and their place in it. And, in its essence, there's nothing too wrong about that. Where it becomes problematic is the general distrust for modern science—a very helpful thing in all of our lives, and something you'd be actively harming yourself to reject..."

The Case Against Spending Money on Mother's Day. Quartz has the post: "The first thing you should know about Mother’s Day is that its founder hated it. Anna Jarvis of West Virginia founded Mother’s Day in 1908 as a holy day to honor her own mother’s work ethic and strength, as well as the often-thankless task of motherhood. She spent years lobbying various state and federal officials to proclaim the second Sunday of May (which marked the anniversary of her mother’s death) an official celebration of motherhood. Her vision, as told by Phil Edwards in Vox, was “one in which children gave personal messages of appreciation to mothers, possibly bought a white carnation for them, and credited their mothers with a nearly sacred domestic role...”

Photo credit : "Too much?" (AP Photo / Kin Cheung).

53 F. high yesterday in the Twin Cities.

68 F. average high on May 11.

67 F. high on May 11, 2017.

May 12, 1922: A strong cold front moves through western Minnesota, replacing shorts with sweaters at Morris. The temperature dropped from 91 to 26 on this date.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun, PM shower southern MN. Winds: NE 8-13. High: 63

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 48



MOTHER'S DAY: Lukewarm sunshine, a nicer day. Winds: E 3-8. High: 72



MONDAY: Warm sun, isolated T-shower south. Winds: W 5-10. Wake-up: 57. High: 81



TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a little sticky. Winds: W 5-10. Wake-up: 60. High: 82



WEDNESDAY: Warm sun, feels like summer. Winds: W 5-10. Wake-up: 62. High: 81



THURSDAY: Intervals of sun, late-day T-shower. Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: 60. High: 80



FRIDAY: Blue sky, feels like June. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 61. High: 82

Climate Stories...

Climate Change to Blame for Bad Allergies. A warming climate certainly isn't helping, according to a post at US News: "Researchers are blaming climate change for the especially harsh spring allergy season and high pollen counts that are hitting most of the country. According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology , people in the Northwest and Southwest are getting hit the hardest. Additionally, the number of people suffering from seasonal allergies for the first time has increased, and the allergy season is lasting much longer than usual – about 27 days longer than past seasons, NBC News reported ..."

One Federal Agency is Pushing for Urgent Climate Action. Eric Holthaus reports at Grist: "It’s well-understood at this point that the Trump Administration is no friend to science-based governance. But there’s one federal agency bucking that trend. The Bureau of Reclamation, a division of the Department of Interior, raised fresh alarm in a press release this week about the dire drought in the Southwest. “We need action and we need it now,” said Trump appointee Brenda Burman, who runs the bureau, in the release. “We can’t afford to wait for a crisis before we implement drought contingency plans...”

Pentagon Revised Obama-Era Report to Remove Risks from Climate Change. Maybe if we ignore it - it'll go away. Here's an excerpt from The Washington Post: "Internal changes to a draft Defense Department report de-emphasized the threats climate change poses to military bases and installations, muting or removing references to climate-driven changes in the Arctic and potential risks from rising seas, an unpublished draft obtained by The Washington Post reveals. The earlier version of the document, dated December 2016, contains numerous references to “climate change” that were omitted or altered to “extreme weather” or simply “climate” in the final report, which was submitted to Congress in January 2018. While the phrase “climate change” appears 23 separate times in the draft report, the final version used it just once..."

Photo credit : "Wave-driven flooding and overwash on Roi-Namur Atoll, Republic of the Marshall Islands, where the U.S. military’s Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site is located." (Peter Swarzenski, U.S. Geological Survey).

Inspiring Terms Are Simple. "Climate Change" Isn't. Here's a snippet of an Op-Ed at Bloomberg: "...The ambiguity of “climate change” plays into the problems that a Wall Street Journal op-ed identified last week in a piece headlined “Climate Activists Are Lousy Salesmen.” This is science, not advertising, and the terms that scientists come up with aren’t decided by public-relations experts using focus groups. Most of the burden of explaining climate changes, past and present, has fallen not to “activists” but to scientists, whether or not they have an interest in or aptitude for persuasion. According to historians, the same people who were fascinated by dramatic natural climate changes were the ones to discover that burning up lots of fossil fuel was likely to cause a short-term spike in the global temperature. The start of that spike is already measurable..."

File image : Jeff Williams, NASA.

Trump White House Quietly Cancels NASA Research Verifying Greenhouse Gas Cuts. Here's an except from Science: "You can't manage what you don't measure. The adage is especially relevant for climate-warming greenhouse gases, which are crucial to manage—and challenging to measure. In recent years, though, satellite and aircraft instruments have begun monitoring carbon dioxide and methane remotely, and NASA's Carbon Monitoring System (CMS), a $10-million-a-year research line, has helped stitch together observations of sources and sinks into high-resolution models of the planet's flows of carbon. Now, President Donald Trump's administration has quietly killed the CMS, Science has learned. The move jeopardizes plans to verify the national emission cuts agreed to in the Paris climate accords, says Kelly Sims Gallagher, director of Tufts University's Center for International Environment and Resource Policy in Medford, Massachusetts. "If you cannot measure emissions reductions, you cannot be confident that countries are adhering to the agreement," she says. Canceling the CMS "is a grave mistake," she adds..."

Photo credit : "The Carbon Monitoring System assessed deforestation, such as burning rainforest to clear lands for grazing." © JACQUES JANGOUX/SCIENCE SOURCE.

Despite Trump, More Republicans Grasp That Climate Change is Our Fault. Grist explains the latest polling: "In the year after the 2016 election, Republican opinion on climate change strayed further from the scientific consensus. In October — even after record-breaking hurricanes and wildfires linked to climate change hit the United States — conservative voters’ understanding of climate science had nearly hit a new low. But the arc of climate awareness curves toward reality, it seems. The latest report from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and George Mason University finds that moderate Republican voters’ acceptance of human-caused warming has risen 14 points since last fall..."

Graphic credit : Yale Program on Climate Change Communication

Climate Change Ruining California's Environment, Says Report. The Daily Beast has the update: "There is “unequivocal” evidence that man-made climate change is having a ruinous effect on California’s environment, according to a new report from the California Environmental Protection Agency. The 350-page report—based on research from scientists, academia, and research institutions—sets out how forest fires, droughts, and warmer ocean temperatures all point to man-made climate change destroying the state’s environment. Despite a downward trend in greenhouse-gas emissions measured in California, CO2 levels in the atmosphere and in seawater continue to increase at a steady rate. The report shows that night temperatures have increased 2.3 degrees over the past century..."