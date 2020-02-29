KENNESAW, Ga. — Zach Cooks had 27 points as NJIT rolled past Kennesaw State 76-55 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.
San Antonio Brinson had 17 points for NJIT (9-20, 6-10 Atlantic Sun Conference). Reilly Walsh added 11 points and seven rebounds. Levar Williams had 10 points. Souleymane Diakite tied a career high with six blocks plus nine points and 11 rebounds.
Bryson Lockley had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Owls (1-28, 0-16), whose losing streak stretched to 20 games. Tyler Hooker added 13 points.
The Highlanders also defeated Kennesaw State 66-48 on Jan. 18.
