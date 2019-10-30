Dalvin Cook must have cracked a smile when he learned Packers running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams combined for 262 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns Sunday night against the Chiefs — his next opponent at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend. Or maybe one just hasn't left his face so far this season.

It has been that kind of year for Cook, the NFL's rushing leader in yards and touchdowns. There's little reason to think that won't continue Sunday in Kansas City, where the Chiefs run defense already has surrendered four 100-yard rushers (and 99 yards to Oakland's Josh Jacobs) and a 159-yard, two-TD receiving night from Jones on Sunday.

At the halfway point, Cook's pace (currently 2,232 yards from scrimmage) would give him the 17th-best season in league history. He's given the Vikings offense a real threat underneath, a perfect complement to a vertical play-action passing game.

