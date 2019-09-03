ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A convicted hacker who's serving 10 years in prison for breaking into computer systems of security firms and law-enforcement agencies has been called to testify to a federal grand jury in Virginia.

Supporters of Jeremy Hammond, part of the Anonymous hacking group, say he's been summoned to testify against his will to a grand jury in Alexandria on Tuesday.

Hammond, who admitted leaking hacked data to WikiLeaks, believes the subpoena is related to the investigation of WikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange. Assange is under indictment in Alexandria and the U.S. is seeking extradition.

Prosecutors declined comment.

Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning was also called to testify to the WikiLeaks grand jury. She refused and has been jailed for months for civil contempt.

Hammond's supports say he'll also refuse to testify.