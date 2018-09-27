LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Arkansas state Sen. Jon Woods has reported to a federal prison in Texas to begin a more than 18-year prison sentence for bribery .
The Federal Bureau of Prisons website shows Woods is being held at a low-security facility in Fort Worth.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Woods arrived at the prison at 1 p.m. Wednesday, the deadline for him to report.
On Monday, a federal judge rejected Woods' motion to remain free pending an appeal of his May conviction on 15 counts of conspiracy, fraud and money laundering . Prosecutors say Woods and former state Rep. Micah Neal, both Republicans, directed approximately $600,000 in state funds to two nonprofits in exchange for kickbacks.
Neal pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement and was sentenced to probation .
