Name a trait you share with your mother. The oddest item you’ve gotten for free? Did you like prom?

These all are questions from conversation-starter games, which promise to salvage your holidays, staff meetings and first dates from chatter about the weather. And they are booming in popularity.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., posted on Instagram this year that her weekly staff meetings start with a deck of conversation-starter cards.

“I usually say too much,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in May above a photo of a card with the prompt: “Tell me about a time when your life felt abundant.” The game helps her team understand one another, she wrote, and bond “on a more meaningful, human level for a few minutes a week.”

Many of these games are sweepingly broad in their focus. TableTopics, one of the earliest conversation-starter decks, asks questions like, “Have you ever been escorted out by security?” and “What topic do you know more about than anyone else in the room?” The game has sold 3.5 million copies.

The company is branching into more specifically tailored games. A recent “Inspiring Women” collection features quotes by Anne Frank and Malala Yousafzai on the back of questions.

Musician Eric Hutchinson created Songversations, a game of record-shaped cards with music-related prompts (a song that played at a school dance, for instance).

The Hygge Game plays on the Danish concept of coziness and comfort, offering 300 questions for “pleasant company,” according to its tag line.

On the surface, the games are an attempt to pull people from their phones. But they also address a deeper issue: When you’ve run out of things to talk about, what are you supposed to say?

The night Rebecca Duger’s husband died, his surgeon sat with her. She was in a hospital in Pittsburgh, seven hours away from her home in Syracuse, N.Y. The doctors and nurses who had talked with her while her husband faded in and out of consciousness over the past year had become a kind of comfort. “We’re here for you,” the surgeon said to her that night.

Duger wanted to maintain those friendships, but she wasn’t sure what to say. So the next few times she saw the people who had kept her company in the hospital, she brought along Our Moments, a conversation-starter card game her yoga teacher had mentioned using at dinner parties.

The game, which bills itself on its website as a “thought-provoking” engine for “great relationships,” is made up of cards asking questions about dream vacations and childhood regrets, the eras you would visit in a time machine and the words you would select to describe yourself.

Looking inward

Jason Li, who studies game design at the New School, tied the rise of these games to people wanting to think a bit more deeply about themselves and to seek a richer understanding of others.

“We’re trending more toward this emotional knowledge of each other, versus something that’s purely rational or scientific,” Li said. Conversation-starter games “force you as a player to verbalize ideas you hold subconsciously. You’re like, ‘Oh, do I actually think this?’ It’s a role play of the self.”

Marientina Gotsis, an associate professor at the University of Southern California, founded and leads the school’s Games for Health Initiative and teaches courses based on game design. She has seen her students develop more icebreaker games in recent years.

“They’re more popular right now because students are more attuned to social impact — they have a willingness to discuss things that perhaps previously were taboo or stigmatizing,” Gotsis said.

She credits social media with encouraging people to share candidly.

Help in connecting

In 2015, Alon Saggie moved from Israel to California, along with his wife and their three children. They scrambled to adjust to their new lives while juggling work and child care. The stress was intense, Saggie said, and impacted their relationship.

In the rare moments he and his wife were alone, they began to ask each other “deep” questions, to maximize their time together.

He printed some of these questions on cards in his spare time, assembling about 300 decks that would become Our Moments. They sold quickly, so he printed more. To date, Our Moments has sold tens of thousands of copies. The game has become his full-time job.

Saggie has theories about the game’s appeal, but isn’t sure why it has sold as well as it has. “If I knew what I did right, I’d just repeat it,” he said.

He’s noticed lately that when his children talk to their grandparents in Israel, “All the calls are boring, the same: ‘How’s school?’ ” The latest edition of Our Moments is a deck focused on grandparents and children, to make those video chat sessions less dull.

The games also can be played with strangers. The developers of You Don’t Know My Life — a getting-to-know-you game in which players write down their answers to each question on a card, shuffle the responses, and then guess who each answer belongs to — recently hosted “play tests” at a restaurant in North Hollywood, Calif.

Danny Castillas found himself lulled into the community of strangers, shocked by how intense the conversation became in a short time.

“You’re in a group of people, and everyone’s sharing,” he said. “You don’t want to feel like the one who’s not.”