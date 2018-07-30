MILWAUKEE — Police say an argument at a convenience store in Milwaukee has ended with a fatal shooting.
The confrontation happened about 11 p.m. Sunday when a 37-year-old man entered the store and began arguing with others. The confrontation escalated as the man and the others went outside and ended when a suspect pulled out a gun and shot the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are looking for the shooter.
