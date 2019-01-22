Two days into training for a new season, Minnesota United remains in the market for a starting goalkeeper, but it won’t be Argentine Agustin Rossi.

United pursued signing the 23-year-old from his Boca Juniors team in Buenos Aires, until allegations of domestic abuse made by a former partner on Facebook in 2016 resurfaced in the media and the internet last week. Wonderwall, the parent organization for the team’s supporter groups, posted online a statement Wednesday urging the team not to acquire him.

The matter was discussed both in United and MLS offices and the team has turned its pursuit for a starting goalkeeper to other prospects, Star Tribune sources said.

United Sporting Director Manny Lagos said team officials don’t comment on players unsigned or under contract with another club. He did say, “In this situation I would add, though, there’s no doubt that anytime we’re trying to bring a recruited player, both MLS and Minnesota United want to ensure that the values of the club and the league are met. And we’ll always work hard to ensure that’s the case.”

United renewed the contract of last season’s starter Bobby Shuttleworth for this season that starts March 2 in Vancouver and selected Maryland’s Dayne St. Clair with the seventh pick in this month’s SuperDraft.

But they’re still searching to add a goalkeeper and a center back by the season opener good enough to start for a team that has added midfielders Ozzie Alonso and Jan Gregus and soon is expected to announce the signing of right back Romain Metanire.

“We don’t comment on players that are not ours,” United coach Adrian Heath said. “Obviously, I saw a lot of speculation, but as far as I was concerned, it never got to the stage where I knew anything other than let’s wait and see.”