SAN FRANCISCO — Pacific Gas & Electric may cut power to more than 100,000 Californians because of hot, dry and windy conditions even as it settles claims from the deadly Northern California wildfires of 2017 and 2018.
The San Francisco utility will make the decision before noon Monday on whether it will cut power. The controlled outages in nine northern counties would occur later in the day.
Earlier this month, PG&E agreed to pay $11 billion to insurance companies holding 85% of the insurance claims from fires that include the November 2018 blaze that destroyed the town of Paradise, killing 86 people.
The settlement confirmed Monday is subject to bankruptcy court approval.
