A glance at contracts given to the top 5 draft picks in 2010, the year before a rookie salary scale was put into place, as compared to 2018. Note that all money for first-round picks in 2018 is guaranteed.
2010
1. Sam Bradford (Rams) 6 years, $78 million ($50 million guaranteed)
2. Ndamukong Suh (Lions) 5 years, $68 million ($40 million guaranteed)
3. Gerald McCoy (Buccaneers) 5 years, $63 million ($35 million guaranteed)
4. Trent Williams (Redskins) 6 years, $60 million ($36.75 million guaranteed)
5. Eric Berry (Chiefs) 6 years, $60 million ($34 million guaranteed)
Minimum salary for rookies - $320,000
2018
1. Baker Mayfield (Browns) 4 years, $32.5 million
2. Saquon Barkley (Giants) 4 years, $31.1 million
3. Sam Darnold (Jets) 4 years, $30.2 million
4. Denzel Ward (Browns) 4 years, $29.1 million
5. Bradley Chubb (Broncos) 4 years, $27.2 million
Minimum salary for rookies - $480,000
