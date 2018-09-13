GREENVILLE, N.C. — An Atlanta man convicted of sabotaging a computer program housed on servers at an Army base in North Carolina has been sentenced to two years federal prison.
Citing a U.S. Attorney's Office release, WRAL-TV reports 49-year-old Mittesh Das, a defense contractor, was also ordered to pay the government $1.5 million in restitution. He was convicted on a charge of knowingly transmitting malicious code with the intent to cause damage to a U.S. Army computer used in furtherance of national security.
In November 2014, a Fort Bragg-based program handling pay and personnel actions for nearly 200,000 reservists began experiencing problems. Troubleshooting found suspicious code. Investigators determined Das installed malware.
The Army spent more than $2.5 million to remove the malware, restore lost information and conduct a thorough check.
