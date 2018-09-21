INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — A contempt charge has been dismissed against a former Iowa television reporter who was accused of violating a judge's order last year not to take courtroom video of "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that a judge dropped the charge against former KWWL reporter Elizabeth Amanieh on Thursday.
KWWL published video of Soules' April 2017 court appearance that Amanieh shot on her cellphone. Prosecutors said a judge had told Amanieh she wouldn't allow video of the hearing and only photos would be permitted.
The video of Soules was taken after he'd been arrested for a crash that killed Kenneth Mosher. Police say Soules rear-ended Mosher's tractor and left the scene. Soules has pleaded not guilty.
