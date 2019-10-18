PLAN 928-321

Total finished sq. ft.: 4,491 • Bed/bathrooms: 4 /7 • Stories: 2

Bonus space: 850 sq. ft. • Garage bays: 3 • Foundation: Daylight basement

A combination of shingle and stone delivers grand curb appeal to this Craftsman design. Inside, the open layout feels fresh and contemporary. The kitchen sports two multifunctional islands and flows into the dining and living areas. A screened porch invites year-round outdoor living and includes an outdoor kitchen and fireplace. The main-floor master suite features two walk-in closets. Upstairs, there are three more bedrooms, a loft and an office/craft room. Large bonus space offers room for expansion.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.










