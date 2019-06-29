If you bought unpackaged fresh produce at the Walmart Supercenter in Andover earlier this week, you are advised to dispose of it.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) issued the consumer advisory “out of an abundance of caution” in response to a chemical incident that occurred at the store around 5 p.m. June 22. The Walmart is located at 1851 Bunker Lake Blvd. NW.

The advisory concerns fresh, unpackaged produce, such as apples, peaches, grapes, herbs and onions, bought between 6 a.m. June 23 and 10:30 p.m. June 26. Other unpackaged foods for sale at the store were destroyed after the incident, and all foods now available for sale at this Walmart location are not affected, according to a MDA release.

Anyone who experiences adverse symptoms after consuming produce from this Walmart is advised to contact a health care provider.