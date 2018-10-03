ROGERS, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says a construction worker has been killed and another injured along the interstate in Rogers.
The patrol says a pickup truck was eastbound on Interstate 94 Tuesday afternoon when it was struck from behind by a semi. The pickup spun into a construction lane, striking workers Vernon Hedquist and Thomas Wood.
Authorities say Hedquist was killed and Wood was injured. Wood's condition wasn't immediately known.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Chelsea Clinton fights cyberbullying by answering trolls
Chelsea Clinton says she's naturally an optimist and despite enduring name-calling from the time she was a child, she chooses to answer insults — even on Twitter — with kindness and respect.
National
Emergency alert test going out to mobile phones nationwide
About 225 million electronic devices across the United States will wail and buzz Wednesday afternoon as the Federal Emergency Management Agency conducts an emergency alert test.
National
Nooses found in California immigration detention center
Federal inspectors say they found nooses made from bedsheets hanging in more than a dozen cells a Southern California immigration detention facility.
National
Pivotal GOP senators hit Trump for mocking Kavanaugh accuser
Two wavering Republican senators lambasted President Donald Trump on Wednesday for mocking a woman who has claimed Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the 1980s, underscoring the risks of assailing Kavanaugh's three accusers as Senate support teeters for the Supreme Court nominee.
Variety
Here today, ghosting tomorrow _ workers just disappear
All seemed to be going well with Randolph Rice's new receptionist. She asked for more responsibilities and got them, and said she was happy.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.