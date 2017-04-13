Sure the orange cones have started, but lots more are on the way.

Minnesota Department of Transportation announced $1 billion for 211 road and bridge projects that will be worked on statewide this year. Many of the projects, such as the Nine Mile Bridge project that has closed a section of Hwy. 169 in Hopkins, are already underway. But others, such as an I-35W project at Lake Street in Minneapolis, will soon cause major disruptions.

“While this year’s program is comparable in dollar value to last year’s, we are seeing fewer projects,” said Transportation Commissioner Charlie Zelle. “And, in the coming years, we will also see the funding that is available to invest will decrease because of inflation and flattening revenue streams.”

MnDOT says it doesn’t have enough projected funding to keep up with demand of the state’s aging infrastructure. It forecasts an $18 billion dollar gap between anticipated revenue and what it needs to keep the transportation system operating competitively.

“With more than half of our state roads older than 50 years, and 40 percent of our bridges more than 40 years old, the need is outpacing available resources,” Zelle said in a statement. “It’s important that legislators work together to find a long-term, sustainable funding solution this year so the transportation system does not continue to degrade.”

Among the highlights of this year’s construction season is the expected completion of the St. Croix River Crossing between Stillwater, Minn., and St. Joseph, Wis., and the long-discussed and long-delayed relocation of Highway 53 in Virginia, Minn., that includes the construction of what will be the tallest bridge in Minnesota.

RENEE JONES SCHNEIDER/Star Tribune The Lowry Hill Tunnel in Minneapolis is one of the major construction projects coming to Minnesota roads this year.

Big projects in the Twin Cities metro area this year include:

• Interstate 94, Minneapolis to Brooklyn Center

• I-94, St. Paul to Maplewood

• Highway 169

• I-694 in Arden Hills, Shoreview, Vadnais Heights and Little Canada