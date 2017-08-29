At first, only some students were not going to be able to move into the apartments they rented in a new complex near the University of Minnesota campus in time for the first day of school. Now apparently all of them are in that predicament.

About 400 students signed leases with a Sept. 2 move-in date for Prime Place apartments, located on SE. 27th Avenue near TCF Bank Stadium. In late July, more than half were notified their apartments wouldn’t be ready until the end of December. A month later, the rest learned their move-in would likely also be delayed.

“We wanted to inform you that there is a possibility that your apartment will not be ready for the scheduled Sept. 2 move-in,” an Aug. 23 e-mail to tenants from Prime Place general managers said. “You will still have an apartment with us and you will still be living at Prime Place.”

The company gave students two choices: Live in a hotel until their apartment is ready, or find another temporary place to live and receive a $50 rent deduction for each day their apartment is unavailable. Unlike the first group of students, they weren’t given the choice to end their lease.

Affected students can seek legal representation from University Student Legal Services (USLS), and could be eligible for damages, said USLS Director Mark Karon.

Chris Elsey of Elsey Partners, the Kansas-based developer behind the planned 201-unit project, declined to comment.

The company also manages student apartments in the college towns of Manhattan, Kan., Stillwater, Okla., and Lincoln, Neb. In 2015, University of Nebraska students moved into their new apartment complex and found that the units weren’t finished.

The situation is unprecedented at the U, Karon said.

“It’s putting a lot of strain on our office,” he said.