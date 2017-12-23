MILWAUKEE — The owner of a Milwaukee gas station that went up in flames during riots over a police shooting last year has started to rebuild.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that construction on the BP station began in late November. A completion date has not been set. The station's owner, Pakhar Singh, was at the site this week watching the work.
The gas station burned in August 2016 during unrest after Officer Dominique Heegan-Brown fatally shot Sylville Smith during a foot chase.
Heegan-Brown was acquitted of any wrongdoing in the shooting but he was fired in October 2016 after he was charged with sexual assault in a separate case.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Miss America leadership resigns in e-mail shaming scandal
The organization's outgoing president also apologized to a winner whose weight he ridiculed.
National
Rocket lights sky as it carries satellites from California
A reused SpaceX rocket carried 10 satellites into orbit from California on Friday, leaving behind a trail of mystery and wonder as it soared into space.
National
California's top marijuana regulator talks legalization
California's legal pot market opens for business on Jan. 1. The day will be a milestone, but what exactly will happen then and, especially, in the weeks and months to come is unclear.
National
Edward Snowden unveils phone app, Haven, to spy on spies
The former National Security Agency contractor who exposed U.S. government surveillance programs by disclosing classified material in 2013 has a new job: app developer.
Local
In unexpected move, feds OK mine leases on edge of BWCA
Department of the Interior reverses Obama-era denial of Twin Metals copper-nickel leases.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.