MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee officials are looking to move a chronically contaminated beach located in a popular park with bluff views.

The beach at South Shore Park on Lake Michigan has a history of closing for many days each summer because of high levels of E. coli bacteria in the water. The proposal would relocate the beach farther south in the park.

The Milwaukee Health Department says the beach was closed or under an advisory to "swim at your own risk" on 57 of 97 days this year between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Officials say there is little water circulation next to the current beach since it is hemmed in by an offshore breakwater to the east and the South Shore Yacht Club to the north.