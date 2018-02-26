ST. PAUL, Minn. — Conservative speaker Ben Shapiro is heading to the University of Minnesota for another in a series of speeches aimed at spreading conservative ideas on campus.

The author and former editor of the conservative site Breitbart News was scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. Monday on the university's St. Paul campus.

The event promoter, Young America's Foundation, had threatened a lawsuit over the university placing the speech in the 400-seat St. Paul Student Center. The group had wanted an 800-seat venue in Minneapolis.

Neither the university nor a Young America's spokesman immediately responded to messages Monday.

Several hundred people protested a speech by Shapiro in September at the University of California at Berkeley.