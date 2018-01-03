MADISON, Wis. — A conservative law firm is challenging Brown County's new sales tax.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit in circuit court on Tuesday alleging that a 0.5 percent sales tax the county board imposed beginning with the new year is illegal.

The firm argues state law allows counties to enact such taxes only if the money will be used to reduce property taxes. According to the lawsuit, Brown County officials plans to use the money for road, museum and park projects and maintenance at the Resch Center, the county's multipurpose arena, rather than to defray property taxes.

The lawsuit demands a judge declare the tax void and unenforceable.

A voicemail left at the Brown County corporation counsel's office Wednesday wasn't immediately returned.